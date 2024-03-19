CKay’s ‘By Now’ Ignites Viral Tik Tok Sensation

CKay’s emotiva fusion of Afrobeat and heartfelt lyricism has struck a resounding chord with listeners worldwide as his track, ‘By Now,’ surges into viral stardom. The captivating single, taken from CKay’s debut album “Sad Romance,” delves into the intricate landscape of love and intimate relationships, resonating deeply with audiences across the globe.

Sad Romance – CKay

Since its release, ‘By Now’ has amassed over 9.6 million streams, captivating listeners with its mesmerizing melodies and evocative storytelling. The accompanying official music video has garnered an impressive 6 million views on YouTube, further solidifying CKay’s status as a rising star in the music industry.

Watch By Now by CKay

CKay – By Now. Credit: YouTube

The viral phenomenon of ‘By Now’ extends beyond traditional streaming platforms, as the track gains momentum on social media. With over 155,000 videos featuring the ‘By Now’ sound on TikTok, and an astonishing 24.6 million views, CKay’s music has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide.

The Sped Up version of ‘By Now’ has also seen a remarkable surge in popularity, with creations surpassing 39,000 and accumulating a staggering 7.28 million views. This dynamic reception underscores CKay’s ability to captivate audiences with his distinctive sound and infectious energy.

Recent weeks have seen ‘By Now’ gaining traction on TikTok, with over 208,000 creations in the past week alone. Streaming numbers have surged, with a remarkable 196% increase, reaching 463,000 streams compared to the previous week’s 156,000. With its rapid ascent, ‘By Now’ is poised to dominate the airwaves once again as it returns to radio in Nigeria, while also garnering attention in France, Egypt, Poland, and beyond.

The impact of ‘By Now’ extends beyond digital platforms, with the track making waves on Shazam, climbing to #26 on the Top 200 Nigeria chart. Furthermore, ‘By Now’ has emerged as a global sensation, currently sitting at #13 on the Shazam Global Worldwide charts, reaffirming CKay’s international appeal.

As CKay’s ‘By Now’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the track serves as a testament to the power of emotive storytelling and infectious melodies. With its universal appeal and undeniable charm, ‘By Now’ solidifies CKay’s position as a trailblazing artist on the global stage.

About CKay

Chukwuka Ekweani, known publicly as CKay, is the rising star in the ever-burgeoning Afrobeats scene. A multi-talented artist, whether behind the boards as a producer or in front of the mic performing his self-penned songs, it is CKay’s single-minded vision that shines through.

The self-defined Emo-Afrobeats star has and continues to soar up charts across the globe thanks to his first globally recognized single ‘Love Nwantiti’.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer originally released ‘Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)’ back in 2019 as part of his debut EP, CKay The First. In 2021, CKay became the most-streamed artist of the year and became the first African artist with two tracks simultaneously on the Global Spotify Top 30. ‘Love Nwantiti’ has been certified platinum/multi-platinum in five countries, including the United States, India and Italy.

The viral hit has also been certified gold in the UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. CKay became the first African artist in 50 years to hold a top 5 position on the UK Singles Chart for 4 straight weeks with this song.

He has continued to create a global presence with accomplishments such as the “most Shazam-ed song in the world”. ‘Emiliana’, followed suit and racked in global chart positions and currently has just over 501 million streams worldwide. ‘Emiliana’ peaked at #1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart, #2 on Shazam Top 200 (Afrobeats), and #1 in six countries on Apple Music.

CKay’s debut album Sad Romance was released on 23 September 2023 and has since had over 380 million streams worldwide. The project featured established and emerging African talent such as Davido, Ayra Starr and Focalistic.

This was followed by the release of the deluxe version of Sad Romance on 16th June 2024 which included four new tracks including ‘capture my soul’ featuring Joeboy, ‘Nwayi’, ‘NNEKA’ assisted by Tekno and ‘HALLELUJAH’ with Blaqbonez. ‘HALLELUJAH’ charted at #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria – making it CKay’s first #1 in home territory.

In addition to releasing his own music as a solo act, the superstar featured on a number of singles throughout 2023 including ‘Trumpet’ with Olamide, “Know Better” which featured on Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age of Pleasure’ earning him a Grammy nomination and most recently he joined forces with British songstress Tamera on “40 Days”, further solidifying his global reach and musical prowess.

The official music video for the focus track “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” and “IS IT YOU?” were released on last month. In “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” and “IS IT YOU?”, CKay explores the confluence of Amapiano, Afrobeats, Pop music and how these come together to create Emo-Afrobeats, a sonic atmosphere that he has carved to demonstrate his unique musical approach.

Watch Mysterious Love by CKay

CKay – MYSTERIOUS LOVE. Credit: YouTube

Watch Is It You by CKay

CKay – MYSTERIOUS LOVE. Credit: YouTube

