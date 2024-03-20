Collaborative Fire: SUPTA, Sizwe Alakine & Kmat Release New Single

SUPTA is set to release his highly anticipated new single titled PHAKAMISA. The track, which features renowned artists Sizwe Alakine and Kmat, is expected to captivate fans with its unique blend of musical styles and infectious rhythms.

In addition to this eagerly awaited single, SUPTA has also announced the release of two more songs featuring Thalitha & Bongane Sax as well as the talented Torque Musiq leading up to his album, scheduled to drop in 2024. This string of releases showcases SUPTA’s commitment to delivering fresh and innovative music to his loyal fan base.

Phakamisa by Supta ft. Sizwe Alakine & Kmat. Photo Credit: Supta

“I think it’s time I take a risk with my music and give people what they want, my music has always been about giving people a strong, purposeful and meaningful message and this time it’s no different.” said SUPTA.

Collaborating with the talented Sizwe Alakine and Kmat further adds to the anticipation surrounding this release. Both artists bring their own unique styles and energy to the track, creating a powerful synergy that is sure to resonate with listeners.

SUPTA’s upcoming single promises to be a game-changer, showcasing his growth as an artist and setting the stage for his highly anticipated album. Fans can expect a fusion of infectious beats, captivating melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics that will leave a lasting impression.

About SUPTA

Radio host and DJ, SUPTA began his career at Takalani FM, a local community radio station in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape while he was in Grade 10. “I was so intrigued and fascinated by what the presenters were doing by engaging young people and creating a story through someone’s mind by using their voice. I decided to try it out and, fortunately, there was a local community radio station called Takalani FM. I did several different shows until I was in Grade 12.”

From then on SUPTA went on to Motheo FM in Bloemfontein to present sports and then landed a position at Kovsie FM at the University of the Free State. After hosting a variety of shows, as an emerging talent in the radio scene, SUPTA gained the attention of popular youth-facing and culturally on the pulse brand YFM where he still presents his own show and forms part of the radio station’s YTKO line-up.

As a radio figure with years of experience under his belt, DJing music has always been a key avenue for SUPTA and 2019 saw him reach a milestone with “Gugulethu” by Prince Kaybee.

The hit track has amassed over 13 million views on YouTube won the Best Collaboration award at the Sound City Music Awards and was nominated for 2020 Mzansi Music Awards for the ‘Song of the Year’ Award.

2022 was a pivotal year for SUPTA’s Afrotech exploit releasing “Indoda Emadodeni” with Nkosazana Daughter, “Ntinga Ntanga” alongside Thalitha and Obie and Ntinga Ntanga (EP) which featured five tracks.

