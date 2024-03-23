Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Beekay Releases Soul-Stirring Single “Udo Di”

Nigerian singer-songwriter. Beekay releases new single “Udo Di.” Translated as “There is peace” in English, the single delves into themes of tranquility and inner contentment.

Originally hailing from Port Harcourt, Beekay’s musical journey has been one of remarkable achievements, from his breakthrough concert “BEEKAY LIVE” to his global recognition with the widely embraced “CRUISE CONFESSION, ‘I AM BEAURI’ I WILL NOT ONLY SCREENSHOT, I WILL HAVE MONEY TO BUY.” His EP “7th Crush Deluxe” has garnered streams across Africa, and Europe.

With “Udo Di,” Beekay ventures into uncharted territory, offering listeners a poignant meditation on the importance of peace in today’s turbulent world. The track serves as a beacon of hope, inviting weary souls to find solace and refuge in the pursuit of inner harmony. Through stirring verses and an enchanting chorus, Beekay shares his profound insights with heartfelt sincerity, urging audiences to embrace simplicity and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

Udo Di by Beekay. Photo Credit: Beekay

Reflecting on the inspiration behind “Udo Di,” Beekay shares, “After all is said and done, Peace is all I want. This song is a testament to my personal journey towards finding tranquility amidst the chaos of life. I hope it resonates with listeners and inspires them to seek peace within themselves.”

“Udo Di” is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering audiences a musical escape into a world of serenity and self-discovery.

