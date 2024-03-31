“Olufe Mi Owon” – New Release from Bimsmelody

A fast-rising Nigerian gospel singer Abimbola Ayisatu Emmanuel popularly known as Bimsmelody drops a new single titled “Olufe Mi Owon” which is translated to English as My Beloveth.

This anthem is released to touch lives and recall that Jesus loves you way beyond your imagination. It was conceived from an in-depth encounter with the Holy Spirit.

Commenting on this song Bimsmelody says, we are His Beloveth children, undeserving of His love yet chosen to receive it. No one can love like GOD.

What more can we offer to God as appreciation rather than being obedient to His words and worshiping Him in truth and spirit?

God’s love is unconditional and infinite, far far beyond what even the best of people are capable of. Do not let anyone condemn you for you are God’s Beloved. She concludes.

This song is now available on all social media platforms, kindly download, listen, and watch.

Olufe Mi Owon by Bimsmelody – Cover

About Bimsmelody

Abimbola Ayisatu Emmanuel, professionally recognized as BIMSMELODY, is a distinguished Nigerian gospel music minister, singer, and songwriter renowned for her dynamic vocal delivery and profound worship rooted in her native language.

She acquired her stage name under the tutelage of her vocal coach at a music institution in 2022. Hailing from Ogun State, situated in the southwestern region of Nigeria, she originates from a polygamous family where she holds the position of the second daughter and the third child of her mother. Born in Lagos to SEMIU AYINLA and MRS IRETI AYINLA, BIMSMELODY embodies a rich cultural heritage.

BIMSMELODY distinguishes herself as a contemporary gospel music minister in Nigeria, characterized by a unique gift for sound and a deeply entrenched traditional worship style. Her educational journey commenced at Mardonal Nursery and Primary School in Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos, followed by Amuwo Odofin Junior High School on Mile 2, Badagry Expressway, Lagos. She completed her secondary education at Gasikya Senior Secondary School and further honed her musical talents at TEN STRINGS MUSIC INSTITUTE, where she earned her diploma in music performance.

A committed member of St. Paul’s Apostolic Covenant Church in Satellite Town, Lagos, BIMSMELODY channels her fervent faith through her convicting worship compositions, leading many to Christ through her music ministry.

She is married to Ojo Ayo Emmanuel from Oyo State, and together, they are blessed with a son, anticipating the arrival of another child.

