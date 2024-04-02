Monique Releases New Song “ESE BABA” Expressing Gratitude

Nigerian gospel musician Monique, renowned for her hit single “Let Your Power Flow,” has released a new song titled “ESE BABA.”

“Ese Baba” is a song expressing gratitude and adoration to the King of Kings for all his wonderful deeds.

Speaking about this song, Monique said, “O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good and His mercies endure forever,” referencing Psalms 136:1. Our priority on earth should be to know God and always give thanks to Him. A heart that magnifies Him receives greater rewards. “Ese Baba” was produced by Tolu Obanro, popularly known as Tyanx.

Cover Art: Ese Baba by Monique

This song can be found across all social media platforms. Please feel free to download, listen, and watch.

Watch Ese Baba by Monique

Ese Baba by Monique. Credit: YouTube

