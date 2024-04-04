fbpx
African Music

Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo & husband take legal action against 5 influencers for false Allegations – Full Details HERE!

They pursued this cause to serve as a deterrent to cyberbullies & libelous netizens.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo & husband take legal action against 5 influencers for false Allegations - Full Details HERE!
Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo & husband take legal action against 5 influencers for false Allegations. Photo Credit: Mercy Chinwo/Facebook

Following false claims by 5 influencers that the father of Nigerian Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo’s child is her fellow renowned Nigerian Gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey and not her husband Blessed, the two parties have separately sued the 5 culprits.

Nathaniel Bassey has formally requested Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to investigate and prosecute four influencers who falsely accused him of fathering Mercy Chinwo’s child.

Bassey’s legal representatives, in a petition submitted on April 1, 2024, allege criminal defamation and cyberstalking against Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot, and Dj Spoiltkid, stressing the damaging impact on Bassey’s reputation and professional life.

The petition states, “The consequences of making such statements on social media have been known to tarnish the reputations of individuals, render marriages unstable, and many never recover from them.” Bassey urges the Inspector-General to take action to serve as a deterrent to others.

Press statement from Nathaniel Bassey’s Lawyers:

20240403 183215

Furthermore, the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2 has summoned five social media users on charges of criminal defamation against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the defendants—Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, DJ Spoiltkid, Terrence Ekot, and Samuel Agozie—to appear in person on April 23, 2024, following allegations stemming from posts made last week regarding the parentage of the couple’s son, which went viral on social media.

The complaint, filed by Mercy Chinwo and her husband’s legal team, cites cyber intimidation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking as the alleged actions of the defendants, contravening penal and cybercrime laws.

The complainants assert that the defendants intentionally damaged their reputation with defamatory posts, leading to global repercussions.

Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna has directed the defendants to face the charges in court later this month. Nathaniel Bassey was falsely implicated in the allegations, with the defendants alleging that he could possibly be the father of Mercy Chinwo’s child.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy clocks feature on DJ Cuppy's new jam; Karma

Stonebwoy clocks feature on DJ Cuppy’s new jam; Karma

14th August 2020
Seyi Oluwafemi releases 'In your Presence'

Seyi Oluwafemi releases ‘In your Presence’

1st July 2019
Tems, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode & Wouter Kellerman lift up first ever Grammy Awards for Africa

Tems, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode & Wouter Kellerman lift up their first ever Grammy Awards for Africa

6th February 2023
Chioma Gift drops official music video of her song; Halleluia

Chioma Gift drops official music video of her song; Halleluia

28th May 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown