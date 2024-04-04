Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo & husband take legal action against 5 influencers for false Allegations – Full Details HERE!

Following false claims by 5 influencers that the father of Nigerian Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo’s child is her fellow renowned Nigerian Gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey and not her husband Blessed, the two parties have separately sued the 5 culprits.

Nathaniel Bassey has formally requested Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to investigate and prosecute four influencers who falsely accused him of fathering Mercy Chinwo’s child.

Bassey’s legal representatives, in a petition submitted on April 1, 2024, allege criminal defamation and cyberstalking against Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot, and Dj Spoiltkid, stressing the damaging impact on Bassey’s reputation and professional life.

The petition states, “The consequences of making such statements on social media have been known to tarnish the reputations of individuals, render marriages unstable, and many never recover from them.” Bassey urges the Inspector-General to take action to serve as a deterrent to others.

Press statement from Nathaniel Bassey’s Lawyers:

Furthermore, the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2 has summoned five social media users on charges of criminal defamation against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the defendants—Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, DJ Spoiltkid, Terrence Ekot, and Samuel Agozie—to appear in person on April 23, 2024, following allegations stemming from posts made last week regarding the parentage of the couple’s son, which went viral on social media.

The complaint, filed by Mercy Chinwo and her husband’s legal team, cites cyber intimidation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking as the alleged actions of the defendants, contravening penal and cybercrime laws.

The complainants assert that the defendants intentionally damaged their reputation with defamatory posts, leading to global repercussions.

Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna has directed the defendants to face the charges in court later this month. Nathaniel Bassey was falsely implicated in the allegations, with the defendants alleging that he could possibly be the father of Mercy Chinwo’s child.

