New Music Release: Osahenrumwun by Altar of Praise
Experience the soul-stirring lyrics of Altar of Praise's new single, "Osahenrumwun," and let your faith be deepened as you listen.
Altar of Praise, a seasoned gospel music minister, has released a new single titled “Osahenrumwun,” which translates to “God Answers Prayers” in Edo, a language spoken in Nigeria.
The song, which features heartwarming lyrics and soulful melodies, celebrates the power of prayer and the faithfulness of God. From the first note to the last, listeners are invited to join in a joyful worship experience that will uplift their spirits and deepen their faith.
Speaking about the release, Altar of Praise shared, “she is excited to share this new song with the world, as it holds a special message of hope and encouragement for those who believe in the power of prayer. She believed that this song will inspire people to persevere in their faith and trust in God’s divine timing to answer their prayers. She is also grateful for the opportunity to share her music with a wider audience and hope that it will touch many hearts.”
“Osahenrumwun” is available on all digital stores and streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. Fans of gospel music who appreciate lyrics that speak to the soul and voices that lift the spirit will undoubtedly enjoy this new release from Altar of Praise. “Osahenrumwun” is produced by PhilTown.
Lyrics:
OSAH’ERHUMWUN
Altar of Praise
Philtown Production
Osah’erhumwun mwe!
Ona osie nimenare oh
Nidorie ekponmwen nue
Vbe emwin hia, Baba, nuherume oh.
CHORUS 2X
Dem be wan make I fall
God e turn am to my testimony eh
Emwin n’eghian wenaya rumwen kho hia hia hia,
Osa yahe khien mwen ose ne.
VERSE 1
I nor dey fear
I nor dey shake
I get e God wey be my backing oh
Omnipotent, Omniscient God
Jehovah overdo
Na you be my backing oh oh
Anywhere I go, favour follow me
Anywhere I go, fortune follow me eh
If na because of me, you dey waka,
No level for you.
I get e God wey be my backing oh.
CHORUS 2x
VERSE 2
Nade Nade N’agbon ghe omwanre hey!
Osa maghikueyo oh
Osa mudiame ne eh
Imaghide ye unuagbon oh
Eken’eghian temudiayi hia
Osa gbe obo agobor ye hia ne
Osah’erhumwun mwe ne
Uyi oghe Osa.
CHORUS 2x
VERSE 3
Osah’erhumwun mwe ne hey!
Oba nor so Oba
Uh’erhumwun mwe ne eh
Emwin n’eghian wenaya rumwen kho hia hia hia
Osa yahe khien mwen ose ne
Umagiagbon nomwen, umagiagbon nomwen Osa nimega ghi vbo oh
Emwin’eghian wenaya rumwen kho hia hia hia
Osa yahe khien mwen ose ne.
FADE
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic