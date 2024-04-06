New Music Release: Osahenrumwun by Altar of Praise

Altar of Praise, a seasoned gospel music minister, has released a new single titled “Osahenrumwun,” which translates to “God Answers Prayers” in Edo, a language spoken in Nigeria.

The song, which features heartwarming lyrics and soulful melodies, celebrates the power of prayer and the faithfulness of God. From the first note to the last, listeners are invited to join in a joyful worship experience that will uplift their spirits and deepen their faith.

Speaking about the release, Altar of Praise shared, “she is excited to share this new song with the world, as it holds a special message of hope and encouragement for those who believe in the power of prayer. She believed that this song will inspire people to persevere in their faith and trust in God’s divine timing to answer their prayers. She is also grateful for the opportunity to share her music with a wider audience and hope that it will touch many hearts.”

“Osahenrumwun” is available on all digital stores and streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. Fans of gospel music who appreciate lyrics that speak to the soul and voices that lift the spirit will undoubtedly enjoy this new release from Altar of Praise. “Osahenrumwun” is produced by PhilTown.

Lyrics:

OSAH’ERHUMWUN

Altar of Praise

Philtown Production

Osah’erhumwun mwe!

Ona osie nimenare oh

Nidorie ekponmwen nue

Vbe emwin hia, Baba, nuherume oh.

CHORUS 2X

Dem be wan make I fall

God e turn am to my testimony eh

Emwin n’eghian wenaya rumwen kho hia hia hia,

Osa yahe khien mwen ose ne.

VERSE 1

I nor dey fear

I nor dey shake

I get e God wey be my backing oh

Omnipotent, Omniscient God

Jehovah overdo

Na you be my backing oh oh

Anywhere I go, favour follow me

Anywhere I go, fortune follow me eh

If na because of me, you dey waka,

No level for you.

I get e God wey be my backing oh.

CHORUS 2x

VERSE 2

Nade Nade N’agbon ghe omwanre hey!

Osa maghikueyo oh

Osa mudiame ne eh

Imaghide ye unuagbon oh

Eken’eghian temudiayi hia

Osa gbe obo agobor ye hia ne

Osah’erhumwun mwe ne

Uyi oghe Osa.

CHORUS 2x

VERSE 3

Osah’erhumwun mwe ne hey!

Oba nor so Oba

Uh’erhumwun mwe ne eh

Emwin n’eghian wenaya rumwen kho hia hia hia

Osa yahe khien mwen ose ne

Umagiagbon nomwen, umagiagbon nomwen Osa nimega ghi vbo oh

Emwin’eghian wenaya rumwen kho hia hia hia

Osa yahe khien mwen ose ne.

FADE

