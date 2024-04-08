New Afrobeat Anthem, “Fala Folo” from DJ Kev & Toby K

In the vibrant landscape of Afrobeat music, certain tunes have the power to transport us to new realms of rhythm and sensation. DJ Kev’s latest release featuring Toby K, “Fala Folo” stands as a shining example of an infectious Afrobeat masterpiece that weaves a tale of seduction and passion.

At its core, “Fala Folo” is a celebration of the art of sweet talking—a seductive melody that tells the story of wooing a lady into the realm of passion. Toby K‘s lyrics are woven with charm and finesse, painting a picture of playful persuasion set against the backdrop of infectious Afrobeat rhythms.

While “Fala Folo” may be steeped in Afrobeat tradition, its appeal knows no bounds. So, whether you’re dancing in a crowded club or swaying to the beat in the comfort of your own home, DJ Kev & Toby K‘s infectious anthem is sure to sweep you off your feet and into the realm of pure musical bliss.

“Fala Folo” is available on all major streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic