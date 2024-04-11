Badman Dafe Stirs The Stale Waters Of The Industry With His New Single – Quality Time 

In the pulsating heart of Nigeria’s music scene, emerges a star whose voice is a powerhouse of raw emotion and unbridled passion. Badman Dafe, an uber-gifted singer-songwriter, has once again put his best foot forward with his latest single, “Quality Time.”

Produced by his worthy co-creator Solidkeys, “Quality Time” is a bold declaration of love and desire, delivered with a raw intensity that is both captivating and empowering.

From the bustling streets of Lagos to the far reaches of the globe, Badman Dafe’s music is slowly but surely becoming a soundtrack for lovers, dreamers, and seekers of truth. His journey began in 2021 with the release of “Envy,” a song that struck a chord with audiences and set him on a path to stardom. Since then, he has continued to push the boundaries of creativity with hits like “All Me Want,” “More,” and “Ocean”.

“Quality Time” is a song that demands to be heard. It’s a call to action for listeners to embrace love, live in the moment and cherish every second spent with those who matter most. Badman Dafe’s ability to evoke such powerful emotions through his music reinforces the depth of his talent and artistry. “I wanted to create a song that celebrates love and the special moments we share with our loved ones,” said the singer, summarizing the trigger for his creative process. “It is about cherishing those moments and making the most of every minute together.”

As this Afropop number sets to stir up the stale and saturated waters of music industry, Badman Dafe stands tall as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring artists everywhere. His music transcends borders and cultures, bringing listeners together in a celebration of love and life.

With each new release, Badman Dafe carefully molds his legacy as a true burgeoning icon of Nigerian music.

Quality Time is available for streaming and download on all preferred digital music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic