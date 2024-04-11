Juliet Ariel and Soa Mattrix Unveil Compelling Amapiano & Pop Fusion with Latest Single, “AFRICA”

In a dynamic fusion of Amapiano rhythms and pop melodies, Juliet Ariel, affectionately known as the African Mermaid or Mami Wata among her fans, collaborates with acclaimed producer Soa Mattrix, renowned for his recent remix of Usher & Pheelz’s “Ruin,” to unveil their latest single, “AFRICA.” This captivating anthem is poised to captivate audiences upon its release on April 5, 2024, under the banner of Virgin Music Group Africa.

“AFRICA ” transcends mere music; it emerges as a celebration of African femininity,

interweaving rhythmic Amapiano grooves with seamless pop vocal stylings. Juliet Ariel, drawing inspiration from luminaries such as Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa, infuses an Afro-pop essence into a genre with global resonance. Concurrently, Soa Mattrix, recognized for his smooth Amapiano transitions, crafts a melodic landscape that resonates with the spirit, whether on the dance floor or amidst a scenic journey.

This cross-genre masterpiece serves as a homage to African beauty, spotlighting the continent’s magnetic allure and indomitable spirit. Juliet Ariel crafted this composition with African girls in mind, aiming to envelop them in an aura of grace and self-assurance. It serves as an anthem encouraging women worldwide to revel in their uniqueness and resilience.

“When I penned ‘AFRICA,’ my vision was to create a melody that envelops every African girl in a cocoon of elegance and confidence. Collaborating with Soa Mattrix, our aim was to fuse the pulsating rhythm of Amapiano with a pop narrative that instills a sense of pride and elation. This song is dedicated to every girl who dances to the beat of her own aspirations.” Juliet Ariel

Cover Artwork: Africa – Juliet Ariel & Soa Mattrix

The synergy between Juliet and Mattrix is palpable, blending cultures and genres to project African femininity onto the global stage. It signifies a reimagining of music without confines – a testament to the universal language of rhythm and soul, resonating from Africa’s core to every corner of the globe.

About Juliet Ariel

Juliet Ariel. Photo Credit: Juliet Ariel

Born in the D.R. Congo, Juliet Ariel is a French singer, songwriter & producer of African and Portuguese descent. Her music is a future-facing blend of pop, afro, latin, dance and R&B. Juliet made a confident introduction with a trio of self-produced and self-written singles, “Take Me With You”, “Summer Luv” and “Wish You Were Here” which garnered tens of millions of streams, supported by all major streaming platforms and publications such as Native Mag, Okay Africa and Culture Custodian.

She has been working with producers such as Burssbrain (Rema, Tiwa Savage), SiGNAL (Khaid, Boy Spyce) and attracted the attention from stars like Tiwa Savage, Black Coffee and more.

Inspired by the art and fashion scene in Paris, where she grew up, Juliet experienced as a young teen the ultra-fashionable nightclub scene where she had her first taste of French- electronic artists like Justice and Daft Punk who continue to inspire her today.

This influence shines through in her music, as she transcends boundaries and influences to create a unique, globally resonant sound with a presence destined to flourish.

