“Accelerate” sets the pace for Florito in the marathon of his debut album

The new single from the singer and songwriter, born in Luanda and raised in Windhoek, follows “Dalilah,” a track that brought him together with Djodje.

The watchword is “accelerate,” and the rhythm leaves no room for doubt. Before globalization and the consequent transformation of afrobeat as the king genre, its essence remains uncomplicated and, therefore, irresistible. Just like this “Accelerate,” in fact.

In his new single, which anticipates, without urgency, the debut of a first solo EP, Florito exudes subtlety from every creative pore — and “slide in your DM before you know” is the quintessential reflection of the seductive nature of these beats — as he sets the pace for an indispensable choreography, evident in the respective video directed by Mepani M. One step forward, one step back, as many as needed to sway to whichever side is most convenient (or closest) in this restless song.

The inviting tone is apparent from the outset with the underlying request in the watermark from producer Sandro Beatz — who collaborated with Brown Klaxic on the song’s composition — as soon as you hear “Sandro, me dá um beat” [“Sandro, give me a beat”] over the initial guitar notes. From there, Fo Di Pipo is true to himself, with charm in his voice and the groove in the rhythm that characterizes him in yet another essential track on all levels.

Since “Stamina,” Florisberto Mbemba has been demonstrating the inexhaustible energy he has to offer and subsequent steps — with “Lisabonna” and “Dalilah” at the forefront. These songs have only been solidifying the path the prodigious 27-year-old artist aims to tread, with no rush to reach the desired goal, but with the necessary acceleration to make the horizon the point of arrival.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic