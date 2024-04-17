Veteran Nigerian Gospel,Kay Wonder Act Out With “Kilo Tunku” 

Minister Kayode Solomon Eludiwura popularly known as Kay Wonder is a veteran Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and recording artist whose love for God knows no bounds.

He is officially releasing his new single titled ” Kilo Tunku” ( Is there anything else) This song is rendered to tender hope to those who have lost it. Reviving their belief in God and knowing that He is the God of all flesh, nothing is too hard for Him to do.

Kay Wonder says, with so much confidence and assurance, these lyrics are going to bring life to the lifeless and hope to the hopeless. Do not write yourself off no matter what you are going through or what anyone may have said to you because your creator has not written you off, he will surely perfect all that concerns you. I have tested, I have seen and I am a living testimony. He concludes;

This song is now available on all social Media platforms, kindly download, listen, and watch as the Lord blesses you.

Cover Artwork: Kilo Tunku – Kay Wonder

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic