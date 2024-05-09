Hip Hop’s Golden Child Emerges!

The hip hop scene is about to witness a significant shift as the genre’s savior steps into the spotlight. Introducing EESKAY, the golden child of hip hop, poised to elevate the game to new heights with his latest single titled “SMOKE DEETEKTOR“

In an era overrun with sub-par music, EESKAY surfaces as a beacon of authenticity, talent, and raw energy. With an unparalleled gift for lyricism, unmatched charisma, and an unwavering dedication to the craft, a new standard for excellence in hip hop is on the horizon. He brings a fresh perspective and a revolutionary spirit that’s guaranteed to reignite your passion for hip hop.

🌟 Don’t miss out – embrace the future of hip hop with EESKAY! 🌟

About Eeskay

EESKAY is a Nigerian Performer, Singer-Songwriter who is widely regarded as the pioneer of the Afro-Drill Genre, springing onto the scene in 2018 with viral songs “The Matter” & “Don’t Touch My Shit” which quickly garnered him a cult following in the capital city of Abuja, Nigeria.

He draws influence from British and American Drill music and blends it with Afrocentric melodic elements as well as Nigerian Lingo. He is regarded as the pioneer of the Afro-drill genre with the release of his highly acclaimed hit single ‘Agbalaga’ in 2020 which features Odumodublvck.

Over the course of his career as an independent artist he has been able to amass over 10 million streams on all platforms with the help of his manager ‘Jefe’ who completes the two-man team administrating the brand “EESKAY”.

As a result of his dedication to promoting a unique sound and the underdog culture, it has seen him bag collaborations with the likes of Blaqbonez, Dan dizzy, Tay Iwar, Odumodublvck etc. and with upcoming releases featuring the likes of Zlatan, Duncan Mighty, Dremo and BOJ; EESKAY is set to be the next big superstar out of Africa.

