Hip-Hop All-Rounder illRow RELEASES ‘Don Row’ Single 

The Cape Doctor, illRow releases his latest single, ‘Don Row’ which on the 10th of May, 2024. The single is his first for the year, after dropping random freestyles on social media to keep his fans entertained.

illRow has been building his record company by producing videos for clients and even doing live events. The rapper-producer is known for his local hit, ‘Caramba’ which was featured on South African Hip-Hop Pioneer Slikour’s compilation project, Slikour On Life Incubator in 2017.

illRow gained further recognition when his 2019 hit ‘Main Road Taxi’, which continues to do its rounds on national radio, got permanently playlisted on GoodHope FM’s The Good Vibes with Ready D. His other notable features over the past 2 years include YoungstaCPT and The Game in Rands In The West and All I Need respectively.

Boasting his remarkable skill set and reputation in the region he reigns from – illRow decided to state why not only himself, but many others consider him a ‘Don’ or ‘Doctor’ in the field he majors in, which is Hip-Hop/Entertainment.

IllRow explains: “Many kids wanna call themselves Dons. A Don is technically a teacher. You need to put in a certain amount of hours in life to qualify as someone who can teach anyone anything. ”

The Hard, trap but bouncy hip-hop single can be compared with the likes of T.I, Lil’ Wayne and Lil’ Baby.

Cover Artwork: Don Row – illRow

