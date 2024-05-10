Yumbs x Focalistic x Joeboy Drop Sensational Single “Off My Mind” Featuring Bien,& Moliy

Yumbs, the young, dynamic Amapiano record producer and international DJ, unleashes his latest masterpiece “Off My Mind,” featuring an all-star lineup including Focalistic, Joeboy, Bien, & Moliy. This eagerly anticipated single promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its fusion of soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

“Off My Mind” which came about during a writing camp organised by the Warner Music Group in Ghana in January, is a journey through the realms of love and desire. Opening with the mesmerizing vocals of Bien, the track sets a seductive tone that resonates throughout. Focalistic injects his signature Pitori slang, infusing the track with an electrifying energy that is impossible to ignore. Joeboy’s Afrobeat-inspired cadence adds depth and richness, while Moliy’s delicate vocals serve as the perfect complement, drawing listeners deeper into the sonic experience.

Yumbs, orchestrates an Amapiano love saga alongside African luminaries: Focalistic, JoeBoy, Bien, & Moliy. This soulful opus begins with the velvet tones of Bien, weaving a seductive tapestry with the haunting refrain, “Tell me what I do to get you off my mind.” Focalistic then injects his trademark Pitori (Pretoria) slang, infusing the track with raw energy.

JoeBoy adds an Afrobeat-inspired cadence, harmonising seamlessly with the song’s essence. As the melody sways, Moliy’s vocals delicately caress, drawing the listener deeper into the sonic embrace. This composition transcends boundaries, melding soulful resonance with danceable rhythms, inviting listeners from every corner of the globe to join in its melodic reverie.

Yumbs’ unique blend of talent and creativity shines through in “Off My Mind,” showcasing his ability to push boundaries and create music that transcends genres. With a track record of collaborations with South African heavyweights and international stars, Yumbs continues to solidify his position as one of the most exciting talents in the industry.

The release of “Off My Mind” marks a significant milestone for Yumbs, following his exclusive partnership with Warner Music Africa. This strategic move further cements his presence in the global music scene and opens up new opportunities for growth and exposure. Through partnerships with industry leaders, Warner Music Africa, Yumbs is poised to reach new heights and share his music with audiences around the world.

“Off My Mind” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join Yumbs and his all-star lineup on a musical journey like no other and experience the magic of “Off My Mind” today.

Cover Artwork: Off My Mind – Yumbs x Focalistic x Joeboy Drop Sensational Single ft. Bien & Moliy

