Billboard Recognizes Warner Music Africa on 2024 International Power Players List

Billboard, the renowned music industry publication, has once again celebrated the diverse and impactful contributions of global music executives with its latest International Power Players list. Among the esteemed individuals recognized for their significant roles in shaping the international music landscape are Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music Africa, and Alfonso Perez-Soto, President of Emerging Markets at Warner Music Group.

Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music Africa. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa

The Billboard International Power Players list, an annual showcase of industry leaders from all major regions, highlights executives who hold primary responsibility for markets outside the United States. Nominees are selected by their firms and peers and chosen by Billboard’s editors based on various criteria, including industry impact, chart performance, sales, streaming data, market share, revenue estimates, social media presence, radio reach, tour grosses, and sales.

The inclusion of Temi Adeniji and other Africans underscores the growing influence of African music executives on the global stage. Temi Adeniji and Alfonzo Soto-Perez’s leadership has been instrumental in driving the success of Warner Music Group outside the United States, contributing to a ninth consecutive year of growth for the global recorded music business.

Their impact in the past two years has steered Warner Music Africa’s expansion into West and East Africa and has led a revamp of the Warner brand on the continent.

Their wins exemplify their profound impact on the industry, with the portfolio of subsidiaries under their remit including Africori, one of the largest music distribution platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as Coleske, which houses the biggest Afrikaans repertoire in South Africa.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President of Emerging Markets at Warner Music Group. Photo Credit: Warner Music Group

Under Temi & Alfonzo’s leadership, They have played a pivotal role in signing CKay, whose viral single “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” has achieved extraordinary success, recently being certified 8x platinum in the US. This milestone marks a historic achievement, as “Love Nwantiti” becomes the first African song to attain such recognition, further solidifying Adeniji’s reputation as a visionary leader in discovering and promoting talent from the African continent.

Temi, a powerhouse in her own right, spearheaded a culturally impactful project in South Africa, uniting Big Zulu and Sjava as Inkabi Zezwe for their groundbreaking joint album titled “Ukhamba.” This visionary initiative has not only amassed over 55 million streams to date but has also left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the market.

Additionally, 2024 saw the rise and success of Amapiano’s biggest single to date with “Tshwala Bam” being released under Africori. Tito M and Yuppe’s song has garnered over 100 million streams to date. Originally released on February 23rd, “Tshwala Bam” and its accompanying dance challenge have captivated audiences worldwide, amassing an unprecedented 11.5 billion TikTok views. The track has dominated global charts, including reaching #9 on Global Shazam charts and claiming top spots on Spotify& Viral charts in multiple countries. Moreover, “Tshwala Bam” marks a significant milestone as the first South African song in three years to hit #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria without a Nigerian artist feature. The song is fast approaching being the biggest amapiano single to be released to date.

Reflecting on her inclusion on the prestigious Billboard International Power Players list, Temi Adeniji expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honored to be recognized by Billboard alongside esteemed colleagues in the industry. This acknowledgment not only reaffirms the importance of African music on the global stage but also underscores the significance of our collective efforts in driving innovation and creativity across borders. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, and I am excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead for African music and the industry as a whole.”

Warner Music Africa

The Billboard International Power Players list serves as a testament to the diverse talents and unwavering dedication of individuals shaping the future of the music industry. As markets outside the United States continue to play a pivotal role in the recorded music landscape, the inclusion of Adeniji and Perez-Soto highlights their invaluable contributions to the industry’s ongoing success.

