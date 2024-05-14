CKay Drops Official Music For “Wahala” With Olamide

CKay has officially unveiled the highly anticipated visuals for his latest single, “Wahala,” featuring Nigerian rap sensation Olamide. Following its release on 19 April, the single has rapidly gained momentum, amassing an impressive 3.1 million streams within its first ten days. With a current total of 6.9 million streams across various streaming platforms, “Wahala” has achieved remarkable success, reaching number 10 on the Official Afrobeats Chart in the UK and securing the 21st spot on the Billboard Afrobeats chart.

Directed by CKay’s esteemed collaborator Ahmed Mosh known for his work on “Emiliana,” “Mmadu,” and “Nwayi“), the music video for “Wahala” offers a visually captivating experience that perfectly complements the song’s infectious summer anthem vibe. Set against vibrant backdrops adorned with stunning models, the video features captivating choreography that transports viewers to a tropical paradise.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the visuals, CKay shares, “With the ‘Wahala‘ music video, I aimed to celebrate the beauty of African women. My music always aims to evoke a certain feeling, and I wanted the visuals to create an environment where the music could truly flourish.”

With its irresistible melody, mesmerizing visuals, and dynamic performances, “Wahala” is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists, cementing its status as the ultimate summer anthem of 2024. For CKay, this latest release represents yet another milestone in his meteoric rise within the Afrobeats scene. Following the success of previous hits like “Love Nwantiti” and “Felony,” CKay continues to solidify his position as one of Nigeria’s most promising musical talents.

Watch Wahala by CKay ft. Olamide

ABOUT CKAY

Chukwuka Ekweani, known publicly as CKay, is the rising star in the ever-burgeoning Afrobeats scene. A multi-talented artist, whether behind the boards as a producer or in front of the mic performing his self-penned songs, it is CKay’s single-minded vision that shines through. The self-defined Emo-Afrobeats star has and continues to soar up charts across the globe thanks to his first globally recognized single ‘Love Nwantiti’. The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer originally released ‘Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)’ back in 2019 as part of his debut EP, CKay The First.

In 2021, CKay became the most streamed artist of the year and became the first African artist with two tracks on the Global Spotify Top 30 simultaneously. ‘Love Nwantiti’ has been certified platinum/multi-platinum in five countries, including the United States, India and Italy. The viral hit has also been certified gold in the UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. CKay became the first African artist in 50 years to hold a top 5 position on the UK Singles Chart for 4 straight weeks with ‘Love Nwantiti’. CKay has continued to create a global presence with accomplishments such as the “most Shazam-ed song in the world”.

‘Emiliana’, followed suit and racked in global chart positions and currently has just over 370 million streams worldwide. ‘Emiliana’ peaked at #1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart, #2 on Shazam Top 200 (Afrobeats), and #1 in six countries on Apple Music.

CKay’s debut album Sad Romance, released on September 23, 2022, has garnered over 433 million streams worldwide. The project showcased a blend of established and emerging African talent, with contributions from Davido, Ayra Starr, and Focalistic. CKay unveiled the deluxe version of Sad Romance on June 16, 2023, featuring four new tracks, such as ‘Capture My Soul’ with Joeboy, ‘Nwayi’, ‘NNEKA’ featuring Tekno, and ‘HALLELUJAH’ with Blaqbonez. ‘HALLELUJAH’ skyrocketed to #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria, marking CKay’s inaugural #1 in his home territory.

