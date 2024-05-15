Nigerian Superstar Burna Boy Joins TitoM, Yuppe & S.N.E On The Official Remix Of Their Mega-Viral Hit “TshWala Bam”

After weeks of anticipation, TitoM and Yuppe are thrilled to confirm that Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation Burna Boy has joined forces with them and S.N.E on the official remix of their global sensation, “Tshwala Bam.”

Rumors about the remix began swirling on social media platforms in late May, sparking excitement among fans worldwide. A leaked video clip showcased Burna Boy laying down vocals alongside TitoM, Yuppe, and S.N.E during the artists’ recent visit to Nigeria. The Afrofusion star, known for his global appeal, expressed keen interest in collaborating on the remix, amplifying the buzz surrounding the project.

Fresh off their Metro FM Best Viral Challenge award win, TitoM expressed their excitement, stating, “To surpass the success of the original, we sought a collaborator with both global appeal and a commitment to enhancing the song’s original vibe. Burna Boy was the perfect fit.”

Yuppe added, “Working with Burna Boy was both nerve-wracking and exhilarating. He was accommodating and ensured a comfortable collaborative environment.”

The highly-anticipated remix is out now, and will be followed by a music video filmed in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by The Alien. Burna Boy, renowned for his ability to elevate tracks through remixes, brings his signature flair to “Tshwala Bam,” following successful remixes of hits like Master KG’s “Jerusalema” and Asake’s “Sungba.”

Burna Boy shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Jumping on the ‘Tshwala Bam’ remix was a no-brainer for me. It’s a track that resonates with everyone, and I’m thrilled to bring my energy to it and connect with fans in a whole new way.”

Listen to Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E) Remix by TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy

Originally released on February 23rd, “Tshwala Bam” and its accompanying dance challenge have captivated audiences worldwide, amassing an unprecedented 11.5 billion TikTok views and over 100 million streams across DSPs. The track has dominated global charts, including #9 on Global Shazam charts and top spots on Spotify Viral charts in multiple countries.

The viral challenge took the world by storm, organically embraced by fans, including Tyla, Kai Cenat, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, Jayda Wayda, Shenseea, Saucy Santana, Poco Lee, Kamo Mphela, and more. It is currently the largest Amapiano record of 2024 and on the path to becoming the largest Amapiano record of all time – the track’s ability to inspire, unite, and celebrate is a testament to the talent and creativity of its creators and reaffirms Amapiano’s position as a genre with limitless potential.

Moreover, “Tshwala Bam” marks a significant milestone as the first South African song in three years to hit #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria.

In light of the remix, TitoM and Yuppe are gearing up for a European Tour to further promote the Burna Boy-assisted version of the track, ensuring its continued global domination.

