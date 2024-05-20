TitoM, Yuppe & Burna Boy Drop Highly-Anticipated Music Video For “Tshwala Bam (ft. S.N.E)”

TitoM, Yuppe, and Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, are proud to announce the release of the highly-anticipated music video for their viral hit remix “Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E),”. The video, directed by the acclaimed The Alien, showcases the vibrant culture and energy of Lagos, Nigeria, where it was filmed.

The music video follows the successful release of the remix, which has taken the world by storm. Since its release on Wednesday, May 15, the remix has achieved remarkable milestones:

Debuted at #1 on Spotify Nigeria on release day

First Amapiano Song to debut at #1 in Nigeria on Spotify

Hit #1 on Apple Music Nigeria within 48 hours

Biggest ever Amapiano debut on Spotify Nigeria Charts

Biggest streaming peak of a remix on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 with 255K daily streams, surpassing the previous record of 209K streams by “Twe Twe Remix ft. Davido”

Fans have eagerly awaited the visual companion to the track, which promises to bring a new dimension to the already beloved song. With stunning visuals, dynamic performances, and the infectious energy of all the artists involved, the “Tshwala Bam” remix music video is set to captivate audiences globally.

The music video captures the essence of collaboration and cultural fusion. The director, The Alien masterfully blends the unique styles of TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E, and Burna Boy, creating a vibrant and visually stunning piece that complements the infectious rhythm of the song.

TitoM shared, “We wanted the video to reflect the energy and joy of ‘Tshwala Bam.’ Collaborating with Burna Boy and filming in Lagos brought an authentic vibe that we’re excited to share with our fans.” Yuppe added, “The visuals are as vibrant and dynamic as the song itself. The video perfectly captured the spirit of our collaboration.”

Burna Boy’s dynamic presence and electrifying performance elevate the video, bringing his signature flair and connecting with fans in a visually immersive experience. The Lagos backdrop adds authenticity and depth, highlighting the city’s bustling atmosphere and rich cultural landscape.

Burna Boy stated, “Jumping onto this song was pure fire—it’s more than just music, it’s a fusion of our vibrant cultures. We’re celebrating this beautiful, universal language that connects us all!”

Originally released on February 23rd, “Tshwala Bam” quickly became a global sensation, amassing 12.3 billion TikTok views and over 100 million streams across digital platforms. The remix, featuring Burna Boy, has only heightened the track’s popularity, setting the stage for this much-anticipated music video release.

The music video launch is expected to drive the track’s continued success and broaden its reach even further. The vibrant visuals and powerful performances are set to resonate with audiences worldwide, solidifying the “Tshwala Bam” remix as a landmark in the Amapiano genre.

In light of the remix, TitoM and Yuppe are gearing up for a European Tour to further promote the Burna Boy-assisted version of the track, ensuring its continued global domination.

Watch “Tshwala Bam by TitoM, Yuppe & Burna Boy ft. S.N.E