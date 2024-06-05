No Bad Vibes: L.A.X Returns with Mid-Tempo Hit “Loke

Lagos born singer L.A.X releases his first single of the year titled “Loke” – out now via Rasaki Music Ltd. / EMPIRE.

The mid tempoed record produced by Magicsticks (Asake, Ckay, Davido, Spinall, Bnxn) offers themes of triumph, elevation, inspiration, and success, where L.A.X is able to flex his vocal abilities throughout the song.

On the record, he gives a performance that is testament to his rise against all odds and is accompanied by a visual treatment.

Watch Loke by L.A.X

L.A.X shares this record on the heels of a momentous 2023 where he completed a 25 city European tour after the release of his No Bad Vibes album and an 11 City summer warm up run across Germany, Brussels, Turkey and more.

The No Bad Vibes album featured Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Konshens, and more, peaked at No. 4 on Apple Music Nigeria and landed on Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2023 list.

No Bad Vibes served as a follow up to his 2021 breakout Zaza Vibes which cemented his name on a worldwide scale and featured lead single “Sempe” which amassed 142M+ streams on Spotify alone.

L.A.X has been churning out a mixture of club bangers and serenades since 2014 including “PEPE” ft Davido, “Go Low”, “Caro” & “Ginger” with Wizkid, “Faster”, and Gwara Gwara” which propelled him to over 700M career streams.

L.A.X

Globally known for his signature fusion of Afrobeats, Afropop and Ampaiano, L.A.X has consecutively proven his musical abilities.

Having worked with some of the most sought-after artists including Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Maleek Berry, Simi and more, L.A.X continues to grow as an extraordinary artist out of Nigeria.

Coming up he’s got more new music on the way and a run of shows this fall throughout the UK and Europe.

