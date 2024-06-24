Davido and Chioma’s Pre Traditional Engagement Photoshoot Spark Online Frenzy

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has set social media abuzz with the release of his pre-wedding photographs with his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

The stunning images, shared on X, capture the couple’s deep bond and stylish flair, further fueling excitement ahead of their highly anticipated traditional engagement ceremony.

The first image showcases Davido in a regal three-piece Yoruba agbada, complete with a traditional cap and accessorized with beads. Chioma complements him perfectly, wearing a sleek black gown adorned with fur trim around her chest.

Her attire features a matching print with Davido’s agbada fabric, and she completes her look with an elegant gele (headgear).

In the next post, Davido is seen in a sophisticated black agbada with a striking round collar, paired with a cap. Chioma stuns in a sparkling black lace gown with fur accents around her shoulders, accentuating her curves as she leans on Davido’s shoulder.

I even know the lyrics better than Davido 😀😂😂#CHIVIDO2024 pic.twitter.com/td117u9dsS — ChefChi👩‍🍳 (@thecheffchi) June 24, 2024

The third image reveals Davido in a golden agbada, paired with a stylish cap and a fashionable walking stick. Chioma dazzles in a golden lace gown embellished with crystals, complemented by a matching gele and a whisk, symbolizing traditional elegance.

These pre-wedding photos have delighted fans and followers, who have eagerly shared their excitement and well-wishes online. The couple, who have drawn closer following the tragic loss of their first child, Ifeanyi, in 2022, are now celebrating the birth of their twins and their enduring love with this traditional engagement ceremony.

Davido and Chioma ‘hmmmning’ at her bridal shower 😍

pic.twitter.com/oaB2CLq3ty — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 24, 2024

Set for Tuesday, June 25, the engagement is poised to be one of the standout events of the 2024 wedding season, drawing the attention of Nigeria’s elite. Davido, the founder of the renowned 30 Billion Gang (30 BG), hails from the influential Adeleke family, known for their significant contributions to politics, business, and entertainment in Osun State.

This event not only marks a new chapter for Davido and Chioma but also serves as a testament to their resilience and deepening bond, capturing the hearts of many across Nigeria and beyond.

