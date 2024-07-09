Sinach Sells Out London’s 12,500-seater capacity OVO Wembley Arena with; Victory Sounds Concert – Full Details HERE!

Globally acclaimed gospel artist, Sinach, has once again made history with her Victory Sounds concert, which sold out the OVO Wembley Arena in London.

The Gosgem-powered monumental event was held on the 6th of July 2024, drawing thousands of fans from across the globe, celebrating a night of worship, praise, and unforgettable music.

Sinach, known for her powerful worship songs and inspirational lyrics, captivated the audience with a dynamic and spirit-filled performance. The sold-out concert is a testament to her far-reaching impact and the profound connection she has with her fans worldwide.

From the moment the lights dimmed and the first chords were struck, the atmosphere in Wembley Arena was electric.

Fans were treated to a spectacular show, featuring Sinach’s biggest hits such as “Way Maker,” “I Know Who I Am,” “Victory is My Name” etc. The evening was not only musical but also a deeply spiritual experience, leaving attendees uplifted and inspired.

Sinach expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans, stating, “I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the love and support shown by everyone who attended the Victory Sounds concert.

It was an incredible night of worship and celebration, and I thank God for the opportunity to share this moment with all of you.”

Sinach was joined on stage by an incredible lineup of gospel artists, including Da’dra Greathouse, Ada Ehi, Philippa Hannah, Limoblaze, Israel Houghton, Lucy Grimble and Warehouse Worship.

Their performances added to the evening’s joy and created a powerful atmosphere of worship and praise.

Following the success of the Victory Sounds concert at Wembley, Sinach plans to continue her tour, bringing her inspiring music to even more fans around the world.

Source: Prince Akpah

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic