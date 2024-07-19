The UK born Olayinka Oshoko, aka YINKAH, who recently sealed a management contract with the novel African artist development and empowerment platform, Lamb Culture Collective, cements her newly found relationship with a fresh and banging release; Your Way.

“Your Way” has YINKAH confessing her ernest desire to align with her divine destiny in God. This Lamb Culture Collective hosted single which is a chill blend of hip-hop and RnB, with production credits to the hit making Rehmahz(OLENG).

YINKAH’s ‘Your Way’ Signals New Heights with Lamb Culture Collective. Photo Credit: Yinkah

This will serve as a worthy follow-up to YINKAH’s most recent release “Holiday” with Victoria Jane in 2024.

This is only the start of something huge as this record leaves us convinced about what YINKAH is capable of serving as we jump on this ride with her in her brand new season.

Safe to say, we are eating good going up from here, as a YINKAH and Lamb Culture Collective link up already tastes like the best part of the menu.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic