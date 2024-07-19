fbpx
YINKAH’s ‘Your Way’ Signals New Heights with Lamb Culture Collective

YINKAH Takes the Music Scene by Storm with "Your Way" on Lamb Culture Collective

The UK born Olayinka Oshoko, aka YINKAH, who recently sealed a management contract with the novel African artist development and empowerment platform, Lamb Culture Collective, cements her newly found relationship with a fresh and banging release; Your Way.

“Your Way” has YINKAH confessing her ernest desire to align with her divine destiny in God. This Lamb Culture Collective hosted single which is a chill blend of hip-hop and RnB, with production credits to the hit making Rehmahz(OLENG).

This will serve as a worthy follow-up to YINKAH’s most recent release “Holiday” with Victoria Jane in 2024.

This is only the start of something huge as this record leaves us convinced about what YINKAH is capable of serving as we jump on this ride with her in her brand new season.

Safe to say, we are eating good going up from here, as a YINKAH and Lamb Culture Collective link up already tastes like the best part of the menu.

