Duas Caras drops spanking fresh video for highly anticipated single ‘Fala Como Homem’ – Watch Here NOW!

Hermínio Chissano, widely known as Duas Caras, the revered “godfather of rap” in Mozambique, is set to take the music world by storm with his latest project, “Fala Como Homem” (Portuguese translated: “Speak Like a Man”).

This new release marks his bold transition into the vibrant Afrobeats genre, showcasing his artistic evolution and commitment to musical exploration.

As Duas Caras embarks on this exciting new journey, he is met with both anticipation and skepticism from fans regarding his shift from hip-hop to Afrobeats and Amapiano.

However, he remains undeterred, eager to engage his audience with fresh sounds, great visuals including an exploration of the Amapiano genre.

Duas Caras isn’t fazed by criticism – he’s even taking dance lessons to fully immerse himself in this new artistic adventure. He feels like he’s experiencing a creative rebirth, similar to the energy he had 15 years ago when his musical journey began.

The new single, ‘Fala Como Homem’ is set to resonate with audiences this summer, blending Duas Caras’ unique style with Afrobeats’ infectious rhythms.

The single tells the poignant story of a romantic girl coming to terms with the reality that her salvation lies within herself–encapsulated in the message to “speak like a man.”

A man of fashion and style, Duas Caras displays his acting character on ‘Fala Como Homem’ official music video that captures the beauty of a power couple in the spirit of resilience and confidence to win big and enjoy life.

The top-class music video was shot in Dubai with direction by one of Mozambique’s famous video director, DJ Marcel. The release of ‘Fala Como Homem’ promises to be a vibrant summer anthem.

‘Fala Como Homem’ is just the beginning of the duality of Duas Caras creative versatility in music. Duas Caras is also pioneering the Afrobeats sound within the Mozambican mainstream, the first major artist to do so.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic