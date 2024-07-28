fbpx
African Music

Laolu Adewumi's 'Water to Wine' exudes confidence in God – Listen Here NOW!

Stream or download ‘Water to Wine’ across all major platforms globally

Laolu Adewumi’s ‘Water to Wine’ exudes confidence in God - Listen Here NOW!
Laolu Adewumi’s ‘Water to Wine’ exudes confidence in God. Photo Credit: Laolu Adewumi

God’s love and timely intervention in times of need highlight the singer’s new awe-inspiring gospel single ‘Water to Wine.’

Laolu Adewumi is thrilled to announce the release of his new soul-stirring single, ‘Water to Wine.’

This self-produced masterpiece (created under his alias Uncle LA) was co-written with Kachi Annuncia and is a powerful expression of gratitude to God. It is a source of inspiration, highlighting moments where divine intervention arrives to save the day.

In a beautiful blend of culture, ‘Water to Wine’ fuses English and Yoruba to convey a universal message of hope and faith.

Simple yet graceful lyrics like, “And I’ve had first-hand experiences of what we thought was not enough became more than sufficient by the help of God,” encapsulate Laolu Adewumi’s personal experiences.

He casts his mind back to when help was scarce but seemingly sprung out of nowhere, resulting in his hook, “But he turned my water to wine.” 

Speaking about his latest to the media, the singer shared, “Writing ‘Water to Wine’ was a deeply personal journey.

It’s a song born out of reflecting on those pivotal moments when it felt like everything was about to fall apart, but then, miraculously, help arrived! I want this song to be a beacon of hope for anyone who feels they are at the end of their rope to remind them that God is always there to turn their water into wine.”

The new song aims to reassure listeners that God is always listening. He will always extend his saving grace to you, no matter the situation. Laolu Adewumi’s charisma and soulful delivery exude confidence in God.

His heartfelt lyrics also enthrall, offering comfort and encouragement to anyone feeling down. To the singer, ‘Water to Wine’ is more than music. It is an urgent reminder of God’s unwavering support and love, especially in our most difficult moments.

Stay connected with Laolu Adewumi across social media: @laoluadewumi

