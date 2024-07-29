Get Ready to Groove with SHiiKANE’s Debut Album ‘Sixty Diamond Seconds’ – Listen Here NOW!

SHiiKANE, “Africa’s #1 Girl Group,” are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Sixty Diamond Seconds’.

The celebrated Afro-Pop trio consists of three sisters: HRH Shay, Princess Annamay, and Baby-Kay. ‘Sixty Diamond Seconds’ promises to be a milestone in Contemporary African Music, blending the group’s signature harmonies with diverse musical influences.

‘Sixty Diamond Seconds’ is a journey through time, with each track delving into different facets of life, love, and personal growth. The songs urge listeners to cherish every second, capturing SHiiKANE’s musical versatility and their ability to connect deeply with audiences.

Highlights include ‘Precious Time’, a soulful reminder to value every moment, and ‘Timeless Love’, a ballad that explores enduring relationships.

With contributions from renowned writers and producers including Legendury Beatz, Masterkraft, and Dr. Amir Aladdin, ‘Sixty Diamond Seconds’ features a rich blend of genres such as R&B, Afrobeats, and Amapiano.

The album comprises of 16 tracks, each offering a unique flavour that highlight the group’s innovative sound.

“Our sister bond makes SHiiKANE unique; we’re family,” the group shares. “We hope our music inspires our fans to live fully in each moment and appreciate the beauty in every second,” said Baby-Kay.

“This album is very personal to us, reflecting our own experiences and the realisation that time is the most precious commodity,” added Princess Annamay.

To celebrate the release of ‘Sixty Diamond Seconds’, SHiiKANE is embarking on a promotional tour across key cities in Africa, Europe, and the United States. Fans can look forward to live performances, exclusive listening parties, and meet-and-greet sessions with the trio.

SHiiKANE’s musical inspirations include African artists such as Tiwa Savage, and TayC. Internationally, they are inspired by Michael and Janet Jackson, Prince, and Usher for their stage presence, and by 112, SWV, Queen, and Boyz II Men for their harmonies.

ABOUT SHIIKANE

SHiiKANE, Africa’s pioneering girl group, have captivated music enthusiasts worldwide with their irresistible sound. Comprising of HRH Shay, Princess Annamay, and Baby-Kay, SHiiKANE effortlessly fuse Afrobeats, R&B, and Pop, crafting a unique and distinctive musical sound.

London-born and raised, these Nigerian singers originate from Asaba, Delta State. Their musical journey began in 2013 with the debut single ‘Afurum Gi N’anya’ produced by Legendury Beatz.

The sudden loss of their mother led to a prolonged hiatus, during which, the trio regrouped and found new purpose. Upon their return, they initiated the ‘Anthonia’s Women and Children Foundation (AWACF),’ which addresses social issues impacting women and children of African descent.

They also founded their own record label, ‘M.A. Records,’ in memory of their mother, through which their music is now released.

SHiiKANE’s comeback was marked by the 2016 release of the viral anthem ‘Loke,’ produced by legendary producer Masterkraft.

‘Loke’ amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify, 50,000 Shazams, and 3 million views on its official video, earning the sisters global acclaim in Nigeria, Gabon, Liberia, France, and the U.S.

Following the success of ‘Loke,’ they won the 2016 Chub Magazine Best Artist Award and the 2016 BEFFTA Awards Best UK African Female Award.

SHiiKANE’s accolades and awards reflect their impressive journey and impact. Among their notable achievements, they have supported tours for renowned artists like Tekno and Kizz Daniels, further establishing their presence in the music industry.

The trio has continued their musical growth with further releases such as ‘Oga Police,’ ‘Lagbaja,’ ‘Yeah Yeah,’ ‘N.W.A’ the EP, and ‘4LYF,’ which was produced by BlaiseBeatz.

Their latest single, ‘Werey,’ was released on 1 March 2024, continuing their trend of blending Afrobeats with several genres to create a fresh and contemporary sound.

