ZIK debuts high-octane album “For The Times We’ve Lost” – Listen Here NOW!

The rising star, ZIK ’s debut album, “For The Times We’ve Lost” embraces the fullness of life with high-octane performances across eight tracks that celebrate love, resilience, and joy.

From the outset, ZIK presented himself as a beacon of authenticity. His singular approach seemingly inserted him into conversations about Afropop’s next generation of trailblazers.

While these sentiments were taking root, the Nigerian star went on a roll as if to encourage them. He swiftly followed his debut single, ‘sdftl,’ with his debut EP, “Odyssey,” rounding up the year in applause with the Amapiano-tinged ‘Lagbaja.’

By this time, ZIK had built a reputation for himself, further cementing his fame with the dynamic energy of ‘Electric Vibe’ earlier this year.

Behind the scenes, however, the song heralded the release of something special: “No Bad Energy,” a 3-track EP that featured two additional songs, the titular ‘No Bad Energy’ and ‘Too Correct.’

The uplifting harmonies of the former resonated among audiences, prompting ZIK to release two more singles: ‘Early Momo’ and the recent ‘HIGH TENSION.’

True to ZIK’s style, these releases were not just random pieces of music but a sign of what was to come. They were glimpses of another project taking shape. Enter ZIK’s latest project, “For The Times We’ve Lost!”

This highly anticipated debut album offers another exciting look into the crooner’s evolving artistry, announcing itself as a celebration of love, resilience, and joy. This message runs through its eight songs, two of which his contemporaries Juma Mufasa and Mister Kay beautifully assist.

On “For The Times We’ve Lost,” ZIK delivers boldly and sensationally. Between the familiar rhythms of its electrifying opener, ‘HIGH TENSION,’ and the encouragement inspired by its closer, ‘No Bad Energy,’ emerge ‘Electric Love’ and five additional songs that power the rising star’s emotionally charged style.

‘ALL THE GIRLS’ is a shining example, with its catchy hook and message to embrace life’s simple pleasures and savor the moment. These come together and serve as a haunting reminder that life is shorter than we often think.

Keeping up with the high-octane pace, ‘Big Propeller’ evokes feelings of confidence over an upbeat production. This spark finds its way to ‘Jealousy,’ a track where ZIK takes a more intimate approach.

His evocative vocals unravel the intricacies of love from an enticing perspective–highlighting his powerful voice and storytelling prowess. The same is true for ‘Lovina’ and ‘Omo,’ each assisted by Juma Mufasa and Mister Kay, respectively, as their irresistible rhythms and melodies take center stage.

Overall, “For The Times We’ve Lost” demonstrates ZIK’s ambition to be among Africa’s best, reigniting conversations about his destiny in the music scene, this time more confidently.

Whatever the case, the Nigerian star won’t rest on his laurels! He will continue conveying his emotions through more captivating sounds poised to win him more fans in the court of public opinion.

