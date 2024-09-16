Sierra Leone’s very own, Zainnie Zilla garners 7 million followers on TikTok – Full Details HERE!

Sierra Leonean TikTok star, Zainnie Zilla has clocked 7 million followers on TikTok, making her the most followed Sierra Leonean on TikTok presently.

Zainnie Zilla is also one of Sierra Leonean’s new artists under the Kai Kizzy Nation (KKN) record label as a rapper who recently gain popularity and some of her loyal fans are comparing her raping skills to Star Zee who is her mentor.

Zilla few months back experienced an account ban on TikTok after her account was reported by some of her followers but with her tireless effort was able to restore her account which has emerge the most followed Sierra Leonean account on the app.

This accomplishment not only highlights Zainnie Zilla’s personal success but also underscores the power of social media in providing a platform for young talents in Sierra Leone to showcase their skills and connect with a global audience.

As Zainnie Zilla continues to captivate TikTok users with her creativity, her ever-growing follower count reaffirms her status as a prominent figure in Sierra Leone’s digital and entertainment landscape.

Zainnie Zilla. Photo Credit: Zainnie Zilla

Connect with Zainnie Zilla on TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@zillazainnie.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic