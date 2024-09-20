fbpx
Aimee Alakija Unveils “Yahweh” Music Video Directed by Prince J. Arawole

Experience the soul-stirring ballad "Yahweh" by Aimee Alakija in a visually stunning music video directed by Prince J. Arawole.

Gospel music sensation Aimee Alakija has released the stunning music video for her uplifting single, “Yahweh”. Directed by the talented Prince J. Arawole, this visual masterpiece brings the song’s themes of worship, reverence, and devotion to life. “Yahweh” is a soul-stirring ballad that showcases Aimee’s soaring vocals and heartfelt delivery. 

The song’s message of surrender and trust in God’s sovereignty resonates deeply, making it a beloved anthem among gospel music fans. The music video, shot in a serene and majestic setting, complements the song’s spiritual essence. Prince J. Arawole’s direction skillfully captures Aimee’s emotional performance, weaving a narrative that reflects the song’s themes of hope, faith, and redemption. Aimee Alakija shares, 

“Yahweh is more than just a song; it’s a declaration of God’s greatness and my dependence on Him. I pray this video inspires viewers to surrender to His love and majesty.” Watch the “Yahweh” music video now on YouTube and other major music platforms.

Watch Yahweh by Aimee Alakija

