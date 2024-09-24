fbpx
Ayra Starr Chooses Ghanaian Jollof Over Nigerian, Adding New Twist to the #JollofWars

Ayra Starr weighs in on the Ghana vs. Nigeria jollof rice debate, revealing her love for Ghanaian jollof.

Ayra Starr reveals her love for Ghanaian jollof. Photo Credit: Ayra Starr
Nigerian afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has added her voice to the long-standing Ghana vs. Nigeria jollof rice rivalry, sparking renewed discussions among fans.

In a recent interview on BET Amplified, the singer surprised many by revealing her preference for Ghanaian jollof rice, citing its unique garnishing and blend of ingredients.

While acknowledging the distinct flavors of both, Ayra Starr emphasized that her fondness for Ghanaian jollof stems from its richer presentation.

She contrasted it with the Nigerian version, often referred to as “party rice,” which is a staple at celebrations in Nigeria and is known for its signature smoky flavor due to being cooked in large outdoor pots.

“Ghanaian jollof has a lot more ingredients,” Ayra Starr explained, “whereas Nigerian jollof tends to keep the protein and vegetables separate. It’s really two different vibes, but both are amazing in their own right.”

Her comments have reignited the West African jollof debate on social media, with fans from both countries fiercely defending their favorite versions.

While Ayra Starr grew up with Nigerian jollof, her preference for the Ghanaian variant adds a fresh dimension to the conversation that has persisted for years between the two neighboring nations.

The ongoing jollof rivalry, which has seen friendly clashes at festivals, on social media, and even in global food competitions, reflects deeper cultural pride on both sides. For many, jollof rice is not just a dish but a symbol of national identity.

Ayra Starr’s declaration is sure to keep the debate alive, especially as more public figures weigh in on their own jollof rice preferences. For now, though, it seems the singer is firmly in the Ghanaian jollof camp, adding another layer to the vibrant cultural discussion between the two countries.

