Inkabi Zezwe, Bien, and Kelvin Momo Score Nominations at the 30th South African Music Awards

The 30th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have recognized some of the most groundbreaking and celebrated artists across the continent, with Inkabi Zezwe, Bien, and Kelvin Momo all receiving prestigious nominations for their outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Inkabi Zezwe continues their meteoric rise as their debut album Ukhamba secures a nomination for Best Afropop Album. Since its release, the album has resonated deeply with South African audiences, blending authentic storytelling with powerful Afropop rhythms. Led by the chart-topping, triple-platinum single ‘Umbayimbayi’, Ukhamba claimed the #1 spot on Apple Music’s Top 25 Johannesburg, Durban, and Top 100 South Africa charts just days after its release.

Additional hits ‘Sayona’ and ‘Khaya Lami’ earned Gold certifications, with ‘Umbayimbayi’ amassing over 10 million YouTube views. Inkabi Zezwe’s influence extends beyond music, with their sold-out three-city tour and a mural in Durban celebrating their impact on South African culture. The duo’s journey has also been chronicled in a six-part SABC 1 documentary, further solidifying their legacy.

Bien, the Kenyan superstar known for his work with Sauti Sol and his dynamic solo career, has been nominated in the highly coveted Rest of Africa category. Bien’s deluxe edition of his debut solo album, Alusa Why Are You Topless?, released on 19 July, has garnered widespread acclaim. Featuring standout tracks such as ‘My Baby’ (featuring Ayra Starr), ‘Ma Cherie’, ‘Lifestyle’ (featuring Skar Mkadinali), and ‘Too Easy’ (featuring DJ Edu), the album has solidified Bien’s status as a leading voice in African music. The deluxe edition features collaborations with Adekunle Gold, Fally Ipupa, ShineTTW, Wretch32, and Rayvanny, further contributing to its success. Bien continues to be a powerful force, both as a solo artist and as part of Sauti Sol, championing cross-cultural music collaborations across the continent.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Kelvin Momo has been nominated for Best Male Artist, following the record-breaking success of his fifth studio album, SEWE. Released in August, SEWE made history on Spotify South Africa by garnering over 1.328 million streams in a single day, making Kelvin Momo the first Amapiano artist to achieve this milestone. The album has since surpassed 5 million streams. Despite initial fan concerns about the album’s release timing, Momo proved the doubters wrong, with SEWE becoming the most streamed album in South Africa on its release day. Momo took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the producers and artists who collaborated on the album, recognizing the album’s deep personal significance. His nomination for Best Male Artist at the SAMAs further solidifies his status as a pioneer in the Amapiano genre.

As these artists prepare for the 30th South African Music Awards, their nominations reflect the enduring power of their music, the cultural impact of their work, and their ever-growing influence across the African continent and beyond.

