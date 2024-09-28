Nigerian-born, US-based singer-songwriter Aremmic is back with his latest single, “Lai Lai.” Marking his sixth release of the year, following the success of “Echoes of Love” and “Sweet Communion,” this new track is an upbeat Afro-fusion record that seamlessly blends Afrobeats and hip hop influences.

“Lai Lai” is a celebration of gratitude, resilience, and unshakable faith, encouraging listeners to dance their way through life’s challenges with a spirit of praise.

With “Lai Lai,” Aremmic showcases his versatility, revealing another side of his artistry while staying true to the spiritual essence that defines his music. This track not only reinforces his unique sound but also highlights his ability to create music that resonates deeply with audiences across the globe.

Cover Artwork: Lai Lai – Aremmic

Watch Lai Lai by Aremmic

Lai Lai – Aremmic. Credit: YouTube

About Aremmic

Aremmic, born Michael Ajetomobi, is a Nigerian Gospel and Soul artist and worship leader. Influenced by his Christian upbringing and diverse musical styles, he has crafted a unique sound blending soulful melodies with worshipful lyrics, making him known for his powerful vocals and worshipful lyrics.

His influence has resonated with audiences through singles like “Echoes of Love” and “Sweet Communion,” which have resonated with audiences all over the world inspiring intimacy with God and hope in his listeners. Now based in Dallas Texas, Aremmic continues to expand his reach while staying true to his Gospel roots, aiming to inspire and uplift through his music.

