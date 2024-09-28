fbpx
African Music

Nigerian-born, US-based singer-songwriter Aremmic is back with his latest single, “Lai Lai”

Watch Aremmic's new release, "Lai Lai," a fusion of Afrobeats and hip hop, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide for its uplifting message.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Aremmic. Photo Credit: Aremmic
Aremmic. Photo Credit: Aremmic

Nigerian-born, US-based singer-songwriter Aremmic is back with his latest single, “Lai Lai.” Marking his sixth release of the year, following the success of “Echoes of Love” and “Sweet Communion,” this new track is an upbeat Afro-fusion record that seamlessly blends Afrobeats and hip hop influences.

“Lai Lai” is a celebration of gratitude, resilience, and unshakable faith, encouraging listeners to dance their way through life’s challenges with a spirit of praise.

With “Lai Lai,” Aremmic showcases his versatility, revealing another side of his artistry while staying true to the spiritual essence that defines his music. This track not only reinforces his unique sound but also highlights his ability to create music that resonates deeply with audiences across the globe.

Related Articles
Cover Artwork: Lai Lai - Aremmic
Cover Artwork: Lai Lai – Aremmic

Watch Lai Lai by Aremmic

Lai Lai – Aremmic. Credit: YouTube

About Aremmic

Aremmic, born Michael Ajetomobi, is a Nigerian Gospel and Soul artist and worship leader. Influenced by his Christian upbringing and diverse musical styles, he has crafted a unique sound blending soulful melodies with worshipful lyrics, making him known for his powerful vocals and worshipful lyrics.

His influence has resonated with audiences through singles like “Echoes of Love” and “Sweet Communion,” which have resonated with audiences all over the world inspiring intimacy with God and hope in his listeners. Now based in Dallas Texas, Aremmic continues to expand his reach while staying true to his Gospel roots, aiming to inspire and uplift through his music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Mr Mageek unravels the brilliance of his new EP “Oghénéminé” over nine exciting tracks

Mr Mageek unravels the brilliance of his new EP “Oghénéminé” over nine exciting tracks

8th August 2024
Moses Bliss & Marie's Colorful Traditional Wedding Ceremony Highlights - PHOTOS

Moses Bliss & Marie’s Colorful Traditional Wedding Ceremony Highlights – PHOTOS

1st March 2024
Holmes teams up with Davido to bring love

Holmes teams up with Davido to bring love

10th July 2020
Dajon drops an Afrobeat banger; Your Boyfriend

Dajon drops an Afrobeat banger; Your Boyfriend

28th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown