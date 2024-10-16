Experience the Powerful Faith of MoniQue’s Latest Album, “ARISE

Renowned gospel music minister, MoniQue, is excited to announce the release of her latest album, “ARISE”. This highly anticipated project is now available for streaming and download on all major music platforms.

“ARISE” is a powerful declaration of faith, hope, and redemption. Featuring eight inspiring tracks, this album is a testament to God’s unwavering promise and faithfulness.

“The album ‘ARISE’ is a reminder that God’s word is yea and amen,” says Monique. “I pray that these songs bring encouragement, comfort, and strength to all who listen.”

*Tracklist Highlights*

1. “Arise”

2. “Grateful”

3. “Praise the Lord Personality

4. “Thank You Jehova”

5. “Oluwashindara”

6. “Ese Baba

7. “Gidigba”

8. “Timeless Hymns (Live)”

About MoniQue

MoniQue is a gifted gospel music minister passionate about spreading the message of hope, love and redemption through her music.

