Rising Global Star Jordan Adetunji Reveals New Single “OPTIONS” Featuring Lil Baby

Continuing a meteoric rise fueled by nearly half-a-billion streams, Belfast breakout artist Jordan Adetunji serves up his new single “Options” featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning Hip-Hop icon Lil Baby.The song was produced by multi-platinum duo Chase & Status (Rihanna, Tinie Tempah). Alongside the track, Jordan will reveal the official music video directed by Luis De Peña.

Regarding the song, Jordan commented, “‘Options’ depicts the story of myself and another woman both having the freedom to explore our ‘options’ of partners, but ultimately deciding to choose each other in the end. It’s been nice being able to collaborate with Lil Baby on this song as he was one of the first artists to reach out to me after ‘KEHLANI’ took off.”

“Options” maintains Jordan’s unprecedented momentum this past year. He shook the charts with his international smash “KEHLANI” and the accompanying remix with 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum songstress Kehlani. The hit single soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay Chart in addition to cracking the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 10 of TikTok’s “Songs of the Summer.” The track has reeled in over 350 million global streams and 40 million YouTube views on the music video. The remix visual peaked at No. 2 on YouTube Trending.

Earning widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Galore and OkayAfrica profiled him, Genius invited him to appear in a coveted Verified episode and Clash succinctly hailed the remix as a “Powerhouse.” Billboard crowned the rising UK star as their R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month. In September, Jordan headlined his first US show at legendary venue Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. His muse Kehlani also invited him as a special guest on select dates of her Crash World Tour. Later this month, Jordan will perform at Powerhouse arena shows in Philadelphia and New York alongside megastars Gunna, Sexyy Red and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

About Jordan Adetunji

Hailing from Belfast, 25-year-old singer, songwriter Jordan Adetunji is taking the world by storm with his eclectic sound. Enamored by the stars of his teenage years – Wizkid, Burna Boy, J Hus, Yxng Bane – and the genres they were able to establish globally – Afrobeats and Afroswing – alongside the unorthodox energy of the Punk scene of his home city Belfast, Jordan’s musical interests were piqued. Creating his own diverse soundscape – an embodiment of his Nigerian heritage and love of Hip Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats, and Post-Punk – Jordan quickly amassed fans who resonated with his releases.

With singles “Wokeup!”, “Riot”, “Insecure (Love Yourself)” and 2023 hit singles “YOU & I” and “INVOLVED” from his debut EP Rock N’ Rave Jordan quickly racked up millions of streams setting the perfect backdrop for the release of his seismic 2024 global smash hit “KEHLANI”. “KEHLANI” now sitting on over 300 million streams, climbing the charts globally, with a Top 10 placement in the Official Charts and a Top 25 placement in the Billboard Charts, and over 1 million TikTok creations, the single is a global hit.

The official remix featuring his muse, 2x GRAMMY nominee Kehlani, represents a full circle moment for the rising star. Armed with accolades from global tastemakers like Rolling Stone, Billboard, BBC, Wonderland and NME, as well as a growing fandom of over 14 million monthly streamers, Jordan Adetunji is only just showing the world the might of his artistry.

