Don Kuma Unveils New Single “Jackie Chan”

Get groovy with Don Kuma's latest hit "Jackie Chan", where he pours his heart out to 'Sister Ronke' in a high-energy love song.

Don Kuma. Photo Credit: Don Kuma

Rising Nigerian artist, Don Kuma drops his high-energy single, “Jackie Chan”, masterfully blending typical Nigerian pidgin English with trendy Amapiano-inspired sound.

“Jackie Chan”, which seems to be his way of professing his love to ’Sister Ronke’ who is his love interest, features an infectious hook seasoned with sweet melodies, pulsating beats and very energetic instrumentals. He sings about how he’d fight for her love no matter the situation. He melodiously composes his feelings into every note of the song, passing his message clearly and beautifully.

Don Kuma’s delivery on the beat characterizes his passion and ultimately drives the vibe from the track to the listener with utmost ease. The instrumentals are also expertly infused making it groovy and highly danceable.

Cover Artwork: Don Kuma - Jackie Chan
Cover Artwork: Don Kuma – Jackie Chan

About Don Kuma

Oluwaseun Akeem known as Don Kuma is an indigene of Lagos State, Ojo Local government to be precise. A young boy who grew up on the streets of Mushin, making his way into the music industry. Don Kuma has been making music since his high school days, he realized his talent in rap and decided to follow the path. His is inspired by Lil Wayne, Drake, Wale and MI Abaga.

In his words
“My music comes from my inner emotions and personal life experiences. Sharing my life journey and experience with music is a great feeling and also a way to stay connected with my fans”.

