Shaun Stylist Unveils New Single ‘Ekhoneni’ A Celebration of Amapiano 

Shaun Stylist, the dynamic hitmaker making waves in the South African music scene, returns with his latest release, “Ekhoneni,” in collaboration This highly anticipated single solidifies Shaun’s growing influence in the industry, as he continues to push creative boundaries with his infectious blend of Amapiano beats and made-for-the-streets storytelling.

Following the success of his previous single, “Manje Monday,” featuring Nandipha808, which garnered over 2 million streams and secured spots on major playlists, Shaun Stylist’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. His unique ability to blend contemporary sound with relatable narratives has struck a chord with fans across Africa and beyond. With each release, his audience grows, and “Ekhoneni” is set to further elevate his stature.

A true showcase of collaborative talent, “Ekhoneni” features an all-star lineup, including Sponge101, Scott Maphuma, Soul Nativez, and Big John. This diverse assembly of talent infuses the track with a rich, multifaceted sound, blending smooth vocals, punchy Amapiano rhythms, and captivating melodies that reflect the genre’s infectious energy. The result is a magnetic single that not only defines the Amapiano genre but invites listeners from all corners of the globe to the dance floor.

Shaun Stylist’s distinctive sonic approach shines through in “Ekhoneni,” capturing the pulse of the streets while exploring themes of unity, culture, and celebration. The powerful synergy of artists adds an extra layer of depth to the track, making it a must-listen for both seasoned Amapiano lovers and newcomers to the genre.

“This track is a celebration of where we come from and where we’re headed. Working with Sponge101, Scotts Maphuma, Soul Nativez, and Big John was an incredible experience because each artist brought their own flavor to the table, creating something fresh and exciting,” Shaun Stylist shared. “I’m really proud of how ‘Ekhoneni’ came together, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

As the buzz around “Ekhoneni” grows, Shaun Stylist continues to position himself as one of Amapiano’s leading innovators. His continued growth, both as an artist and cultural figure, is a testament to his talent, and this release signals an exciting new chapter in his already impressive career.

Ekhoneni is out now on all major DSPs.

Cover Artwork: Ekhoneni – Shaun Stylist ft. Sponge101, Scott Maphuma, Soul Nativez & Big John

