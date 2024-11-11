Kingdmusic Earns Four Nominations at the 17th SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards

South African gospel music artist, Kingdmusic, has secured four nominations at the prestigious 17th SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards.

As the second most nominated artist this year, he will also grace the Crown Gospel Awards stage for the first time on November 24, 2024, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, performing in front of millions of viewers across South Africa and neighbouring countries who will get to watch the broadcast on SABC 1.

The nominations highlight Kingdmusic’s versatility and impact, encompassing a wide range of categories:

1. Best Gospel Rap – Provider featuring IMRSQD

2. Best Gospel Album – Hold On Album

3. Best Contemporary Song – Jesus

4. Best Gospel Music Video – Protect Me featuring Camidoh

This recognition reflects Kingdmusic’s pioneering efforts in Urban Gospel and Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) within South Africa, genres he has championed since the early days of his career. “I received a lot of pushbacks at the beginning of my career because South Africa is a traditional gospel country.

If you want to be successful as a gospel singer here, people say you must follow that path. But I kept making music that was authentic to me and reflect my alone time with Jesus,” he shared. His perseverance has not only paid off, but it has also helped pave the way for other gospel artists exploring contemporary styles.

These nominations come on the heels of recent wins at the Independent National Gospel Music Awards, where he was honored as Best Songwriter and received the award for Best Contemporary Gospel Album for Hold On.

Additionally, he holds a total of 10 awards to date, including the prestigious South African Music Award he won in 2022 for Best Contemporary Faith Music Album for his self-titled album Denga. Kingdmusic’s journey has been one of resilience and authenticity, and his rise continues to inspire fans across the continent.

His upcoming performance at the Crown Gospel Music Awards will undoubtedly be a career-defining moment, a celebration of the artist’s dedication to creating music that resonates with both local and international audiences.

SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards Nominations

