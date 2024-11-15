fbpx
African Music

Mike Abdul Unveils Highly Anticipated Gospel Album, “Ojoro”

Discover the powerful spirit-filled tracks in Mike Abdul's latest "Ojoro Album" release, showcasing his exceptional artistry and deep passion for worship.

Mike Abdul. Photo Credit: Mike Abdul
Renowned gospel music minister Mike Abdul released his most anticipated Project, tagged”Ojoro Album,” a powerful collection of spirit-filled tracks that uplift and inspire.

“Ojoro” is a 10-track album that showcases Mike Abdul’s exceptional artistry and deep passion for worship. The album features some previously released singles, including “O ma loud,” “This New Year,” “Carry Body” (feat. Esther Igbekele & Adegbodu Twins), and the title track “Ojoro,” which has gained global acceptance with over a million videos under the sound on different platforms.

“Ojoro is a reflection of my gratitude to God for His unwavering love and faithfulness. I pray this album blesses listeners and draws them closer to God.” – Mike Abdul

TRACKLISTING

1. Thank God
2. Hosanna
3. Unstoppable (ft. Olaitan Dada)
4. Nothing Can Stop My Praise
5. Answer by Favour
6. Once Again
7. Ojoro (ft. Clement Whyte)
8. Carry Body (ft. Esther Igbekele)
9. O ma loud
10. This New Year

Cover Artwork: Ojoro - Mike Abdul
Cover Artwork: Ojoro – Mike Abdul

“Ojoro” is now available on all digital platforms.

