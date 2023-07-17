GhanaMusic.com Partners TAABEA GMA-UK for an Unmissable Nominees Night!

Get ready to mark your calendars, music enthusiasts! The highly anticipated TAABEA GMA-UK Nominees Night is just around the corner, promising an unforgettable evening of talent and celebration.

Set to take place on Friday, August 4th at the prestigious Omany3 Hall in Labadi Beach Hotel, this event is proudly sponsored by Taabea Herbal Mixture and supported by GhanaMusic.com among sevral other media partners, making it a must-attend affair for music lovers.

A Night of Recognition and Excellence:

The TAABEA GMA-UK Nominees Night serves as a platform to honor and acknowledge outstanding Ghanaian music talent, highlighting their remarkable contributions to the industry.

This grand event will bring together a diverse range of artists, producers, and industry professionals, creating an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie.

Make a date with us at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel, Omanyԑ Hall, as we launch and unveil nominees for the 7th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK. August 4, 2023. Don’t miss out!#ghanamusicawardsuk#gmauk23#ourmusicourculture pic.twitter.com/riwuhoVcGc — 🇬🇭Ghana Music Awards UK🇬🇧 (@ghmusicawardsuk) July 16, 2023

Venue and Time:

Labadi Beach Hotel’s Omany3 Hall has been carefully selected as the ideal location for this prestigious occasion.

Known for its exquisite ambiance and world-class facilities, the venue will provide a breathtaking backdrop for the evening’s festivities. The event will commence at 7:00 PM, ensuring an evening of non-stop entertainment and celebration.

Anticipated Performances:

Prepare to be dazzled by captivating live performances from some of the most talented artists in the Ghanaian music scene.

Some nominees themselves will grace the stage, showcasing their exceptional skills and leaving the audience in awe. Attendees can look forward to an eclectic mix of genres, ensuring a dynamic and unforgettable musical experience.

Red carpet moments from last year’s launch.



Celebrating Ghanaian Music Excellence:

The TAABEA GMA-UK Nominees Night is not only an opportunity to recognize exceptional talent but also a chance to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ghanaian music.

It serves as a reminder of the country’s vibrant music industry, which continues to produce remarkable artists and pave the way for future generations.

Don’t Miss Out:

With the countdown officially underway, make sure to secure your spot at the TAABEA GMA-UK Nominees Night.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss as Ghana’s music elite gather to honor and celebrate the best of the best. Prepare for an evening filled with outstanding performances, electrifying energy, and well-deserved recognition.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and be part of this monumental event as the TAABEA GMA-UK Nominees Night shines a spotlight on Ghanaian music excellence.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience that will leave you inspired and in awe of the incredible talent on display.

