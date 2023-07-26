fbpx
The Ultimate Christmas Day Gift: Shatta Wale and Medikal Reunite for Freedom Wave Concert 2023
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/twitter

Shatta Wale, the Ghana’s reggae-dancehall enigma, has officially revealed the much-awaited “Freedom Wave Concert 2023,” the third edition of the event.

He made the announcement via his Facebook page saying Ghanaians should start preparing, and it would be an annual festival.

“Get ready Ghana, this is not only for Shatta movement, but also for us all,” he said.

The Concert is set to take place at the 40,000 capacity Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Shatta Wale is hopeful that he would fill the 40,000-capacity stadium come December 25, 2023.

The post highlights Medikal as the only artiste to be featured alongside Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale is known for blending African and Western tunes that sets thrilling chorus for music enthusiast, he is also known for the song titled “Already” from Beyoncé’s Black is King Album which featured Major Lazer.

He portrays typical Ghanaian lyrics that puts him in the forefront of other African countries and the Caribbean countries.

Tags
