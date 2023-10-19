Mathew Knowles, Ex Manager and Father of Beyoncé, to Headline Pre-festival Seminar at Eat Drink Music Festival

Scheduled for October 27, 2023, at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, the Eat Drink Music Festival is gearing up for its inaugural two-day event, blending the best of food, drinks, and music, with media mogul Mathew Knowles headlining the “To The Top” pre-festival entrepreneurial seminar.

Mathew Knowles is a global leader, as a music executive, entrepreneur, and lecturer. He is the manager of Destiny’s Child and father of musical sensations Beyoncé and Solange.

During his first-ever visit to Ghana, Knowles will speak to young entrepreneurs about the business side of being creative.

“As the architect of the careers of many in the music world, Knowles is the perfect person to share best practices with Ghana’s creative community,” says EDM FESTIVAL co-founder Paul Nuamah Donkor (Jayso).

“It is an honor to invite him to open our festival and to hear him cement among creative entrepreneurs the importance of building wealth through our art. The business side is often neglected, but it’s the business side that will truly take our creatives ‘To The Top,’” continued Donkor.

Other renowned speakers at the seminar include Godwin Tom, General Manager of Sony Music Publishing West Africa, TV Personality and Actress Joselyn Dumas, Richardine Bartee; a New York-based writer and publicist, Derrydean Dadzie; CEO of Heritors Lab and Anthony Dzamefe; CEO of Caveman Watches.

To The Top is an initiative from the festival that seeks to empower dreams, fuel the future, and be a catalyst for change by supporting entrepreneurs on their journey to success.

The festival has set a target to raise GHS 200,000 (approximately USD 20,000) to support scaling up the five selected entrepreneurs in 2023. A portion of the revenue generated from the festival and generous donations will help them meet their target.

The festival is also headed up by co-founder Michael Ayenu Mensah (DJ Mensah), a renowned DJ and entrepreneur. Acting as a creative advisor to the team is Nicole Amarteifio, creator of the web/TV series An African City.

For tickets to the “To the Top” seminar, see here: https://tothetop.eatdrinkmusicfestival.com

For more information on the EDM Festival, see: https://eatdrinkmusicfestival.com

For more information on Mathew Knowles, visit www.MathewKnowles.com

ABOUT EAT DRINK MUSIC FESTIVAL

Eat Drink Music (EDM Festival)™ (to be held from October 28–29, 2023, at Untamed Empire) is a uniquely curated two-day event that combines food, drinks, and music. It showcases a mix of traditional and contemporary music, offers a variety of fashion styles, and supports entrepreneurial businesses.

The festival will champion a social cause under the theme “Scaling Up Entrepreneurial Businesses the Eat Drink Music Festival Way”. This year, the festival will be held at the Untamed Empire in Accra. The festival is expecting an estimated daily attendance of 3000–5000 guests.

