Go cashless at the 2023 Tidal Rave Festival for a smooth and secure rave experience

The 2023 Tidal Rave Festival has announced that the festival is going fully cashless for or financial transactions at the festival grounds.

This cashless agenda forms part of the festival’s drive to give Ravers a smooth experience at the 10th edition of the festival which will be held this Saturday, 4th November at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The festival has already embarked on the sale of digital tickets which can be purchased by either dialing 71420# or visiting https://tidalravefestival.com/gh/tickets/.

The new cashless system being deployed by the organizers of Tidal Rave Festival is offering Ravers a seamless, secure, and efficient method of making payments, ensuring that their experience is as smooth as the waves that crash on the shore.

Why have we gone Cashless?

Tidal Rave Festival wants to bring convenience and safety to your festival experience. Ravers must simply to link their mobile money wallet to their tickets to experience the cashless part of the fantastic new rave experience at the Tidal Rave Festival.

How it works:

Go to www.tidalravefestival.com click on ‘Access Tickets’, login, and enter your mobile number. Click on the “Get SMS Code” option and you will receive a verification SMS on the entered number. Enter the code you received in the ticket dashboard to log in You can go cashless in two ways: To link your mobile money wallet, click “Link Mobile Money,” enter your mobile money number, and choose your network. To fund your Tidal Rave balance, click “Fund,” enter the amount, and choose Mobile Money If you chose Mobile Money, proceed to pay after entering your details.

There’s more!

There will also be loading stations available at the event grounds to change physical cash into mobile money or top up your Tidal Rave balance.

Ravers will use this cashless to pay for items when they patronize any of the shops located at The Ignition Market which is powered by Absa Bank.

It is an easy and safe payment where vendors will scan the QR codes of Ravers, to effect the payment for the item purchased.

