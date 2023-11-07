fbpx
Events

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Night of Gospel Music at the 2023 MTN Ghana Stands in Worship Event!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
Get Ready for an Unforgettable Night of Gospel Music at the 2023 MTN Ghana Stands in Worship Event!
Photo Credit: MTN Gh

Preparations are complete for the highly awaited gospel music event, MTN Stands in Worship, scheduled to take place at the Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Headlined by some of Ghana’s multiple award-winning gospel artistes, the 2023 MTN Ghana Stands in Worship promises to be super exciting. Piese Esther, Nacee, MOG Music, Perez Musik, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Korantema, NSROMA music and MTN Viva Voices Choir are billed to perform on the night.

Themed, “Divine Harmony-Celebrating Faith and Connectivity with an Attitude of Thanksgiving, the concert will bring together Christians and gospel music enthusiasts to praise and worship God for His goodness and mercies in 2023.

Over the years, MTN Stands in Worship has grown to become one of the most anticipated events, with past performers including Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Dinah Hamilton, Koda among others.

MTN Stands in Worship is an annual MTN event that brings together gospel musicians as well as the Christian community to reflect on God’s goodness and mercies during the year and to praise and thank Him for His kindness.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker