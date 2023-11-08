Discover the Excitement of Ghana’s Christmas & New Year Celebrations: Over 200 Approved Events & Music Concerts Revealed!

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has granted approval for over 200 events in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations and here are the music concerts included.

In Ghana, the holiday season is a period filled with happiness, festivities, and unity, and this year is poised to reach unprecedented levels of excitement.

This was made known by the head of corporate affairs of GTA, Jones Haruna Nelson during an interview on Asaase Radio’s Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, November 6, 2023.

He revealed that at least over 200 events have been approved by the Authority as the country has over the past few years become the preferred destination for diasporas and Ghanaians living abroad for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

“This time around, the events have become an attraction in itself … that is why we had December in Ghana, trying to leverage on the events and activities that we had. As I speak now, we have over 200 events which have been endorsed by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to be hosted from December to early January,” he said.

Jones further disclosed that the necessary security measures are also being put in place to ensure the safety of visitors in the country.

“And then we’ve also had engagements with our stakeholders Ghana Tourism Federation, Tour Operators Union, Ghana Hoteliers, Tour Guides among others to come together … the security agencies as well have been part of this,” he added.

Below are the confirmed music concerts in December 2023:

Guinness AccraVaganza 2nd December

Epixode Lamajo 2nd December

Eastern Music Awards 9th December

Medikal Planning and Plotting Concert 16th December

3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey (Comedy Special)

Black Sherif ZaamaDisco Concert 21st December

Stonebwoy BHIM Concert 22nd December

Sarkodie RapperHolic 25th December

King Promise PromiseLand 26th December

Wildaland 26th & 27th December

AfroFuture 28th & 29th December.

