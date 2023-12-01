Efya Live in Concert is here! A night you shouldn’t miss

Award winning artiste Efya, has launched the Efya Live in Concert, a much-anticipated musical extravaganza that would captivate audiences.

The Efya Live in Concert is scheduled for December 23, 2023, at the iconic Accra International Conference Center (AICC) from 8 PM.

This extraordinary event, organised by D’s Dreamworld Ghana in collaboration with Live Konnect and Gingam Entertainment, promises to be celebration of music, and an evening to redefine the standards of live entertainment.

Feel the excitement as Efya, the five-time Female Vocalist of the Year, takes center stage, promising a performance that will redefine your concert experience.

Fresh from the release of her latest EP, “No More Tears,” this event is designed to showcase Efya’s artistry like never before, marking a milestone in her remarkable two-decade career.

Efya Live In Concert is not just a one-time extravaganza; it’s set to become an annual tradition, perfectly timed just before the festive Christmas celebrations.

Secure your tickets now and be part of an iconic night filled with entertainment, nostalgia, and unparalleled experiences that will leave you craving for more.

“This concert is a celebration of our musical journey. It’s a chance for me to connect with my fans like never before,” says Efya, eagerly anticipating a night that promises to etch itself into the annals of Ghanaian music history.

Don’t miss out! Grab your tickets online at https://www.efyalive.com and via text *714*600#.

For more information about the event night, cntact 0557710 000 / 0508856200 / 0244745302.

Follow Efya on social media @efya_nokturnal and her official websites for updates and surprises leading up to this unforgettable event.