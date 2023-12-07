Kofi Kinaata Hints at Reviving ‘Made in Taadi’ Concert After Venue Setbacks: Fans Eager for Possible 2023 Return – Full Details HERE

Kofi Kinaata, who had previously declared the cancellation of his ‘Made In Taadi’ concert for the second year in a row, appears to be revisiting his decision.

In a recent post on X, the ‘Effiakuma Love’ hitmaker hinted at a potential U-turn after fans suggested alternative venues like Takoradi Mall, Sports Club, Gyandu Park, Bompeh Park, or Sek. Methodist Park.

In an earlier official statement, Kofi Kinaata cited venue-related issues as the primary reason for calling off the annual concert.

However, his recent tweet indicates a shift in perspective as he contemplates the possibility of exploring alternative locations based on fan suggestions.

This development adds a layer of anticipation for fans who may still have the chance to experience the ‘Made In Taadi’ concert in 2023.

See the statement below.

