Mammoth crowd swarm Medikal’s Planning & Plotting Concert at La Palm – More Here!

On December 16, 2023, a multitude gathered at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to witness Medikal’s Planning & Plotting concert – a memorable night of Ghanaian music.

The star-studded event featured electrifying performances from some of Ghana’s finest musical talents, with heavyweights like Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Mole, Efya, Asaaka Boys, and rising sensations Xlimkid and Olive the boy.

Medikal, the man behind this grand concert, had a grand vision for the night – a charitable event that didn’t only entertain but also made a positive impact on the community. In a previous media interview, the rapper expressed his commitment to making this concert an annual affair dedicated to supporting various charitable causes.

It’s not only about the music – this year, Medikal released a chart topping album featuring big names like Sarkodie, Mayorkun, and Bisa Kdei. The crowd at La Palm Hotel were treated to live renditions of these hits, taking the concert to a whole new level of happiness.

As the night unfolded, the audience were held captive by the magnetic performances, with each artist delivering their signature style. The Asaaka Boys brought their infectious energy, Efya’s soulful melodies captivated hearts, and Kofi Mole’s lyrical prowess left fans craving for more.

In a surprising turn of events, new sensations Xlimkid and Olive the boy stole the spotlight, proving that the future of Ghanaian music is in capable hands. Their performances were met with thunderous applause, marking the beginning of what promises to be illustrious careers.

But that’s not all on Medikal’s agenda – this concert served as a prelude to his highly anticipated debut UK concert scheduled for May 2024 at the prestigious O2 Indigo. The rapper has his sights set on global domination, and if this local spectacle is any indication, fans across the pond are in for a treat.

As the night came to a close, Medikal expressed gratitude to the fans, artists, and everyone who contributed to the success of the concert. With the promise of an annual event for charity and the anticipation building for the UK concert, it’s clear that Medikal’s influence in the music industry is on an upward direction.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic