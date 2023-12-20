Join the 9th Annual Music is My Life Concert by Mimlife Records in Tema: KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, and More! – Full Details Here

The annual Music Is My Life Concert by Mimlife Records, now in its 9th edition is set to take place at TEMA, COMMUNITY 2, BIG BASE STREET, headlined by KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and Shatta Wale.

With a mission to capitalize on the global entertainment market, MiMLife Records has become one of the fastest-growing entertainment companies in Tema.

Other performing acts include Larruso, Djay and MimLife signed artists Kimilist, Mista Myles & Kwame Yesu.

The collaborative efforts of MiMLife Records, the passionate CEO Mubarak Nkrumah, and the stellar lineup of artists exemplify a successful fusion of entertainment and community engagement.

As MiMLife Records continues to grow, it reinforces its vision of becoming one of the largest multimedia entertainment and leading record label companies in Ghana.

The Music Is My Life Concert serves not only as a celebration of music but also as a platform for uniting communities and promoting social causes—a testament to the enduring impact of MiMLife Records on both the entertainment industry and the local community.

About MiMLife Records

MiMLife Records is a dynamic entertainment company based in Tema, committed to organizing events that bridge communities and promote social awareness.

With a focus on health walks, public health screenings, and musical concerts, MiMLife Records has become a driving force in uniting communities and supporting emerging talents. Visit [website] for more information.

