Get Ready for an Unforgettable Night with Shatta Wale at YFM Area Codes Jam – More Here!

The upcoming YFM Area Codes Jam of this year is set to be an electrifying evening of music, with the renowned Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, headlining the event.

It’s going to be an unstoppable party that you won’t want to miss, mark March 6 on your calendar and get to the Legon City Mall starting at 6 pm.

As the headline act, Shatta Wale, famously known as the “Dancehall King,” is ready to unleash his boundless energy, bringing you a heart-pounding performance.

From his early days as Bandana to his current reign as Shatta Wale, get ready for an unforgettable night filled with hits after hits, to entertain the Shatta Movement (SM) family.

Partying non stop this Independence Day!! Get ready to have the time of your life with our carefully selected artistes for the night!



Date : 6th March, 2024

Location : Legon City Mall



Register here : https://t.co/o72XhekmvL#YIndependenceFestival#AreaCodesJam2024#YFMACJ2024… pic.twitter.com/hiHHIzRRf9 — #YFMNXTLVL (@Y1079FM) February 29, 2024

YFM Area Codes Jam isn’t just your ordinary concert, it’s a celebration of talent, a showcase of the best in Ghanaian music, and a platform for rising stars to shine bright. With its reputation as the biggest non-ticketing community-based concert in Ghana, this event promises to deliver an experience like no other.

Some performing acts to look out for include; EL, RJZ, Keche, Kofi Mole, Spacely, DanceGod Lloyd, Kojo Manuel, DJ Loft, DJ Ganj, DJ Kess, DJ Nyce, DJ Millzy, DJ Cuebeatz, and a host of top talents.

According to Osei Kuffour, Head of Y Triangle, “We’re taking things to the next level this year. Expect top-notch activations, unforgettable performances, and an atmosphere that’s buzzing with excitement. This isn’t just a concert, it’s an experience.”

Get ready to witness the fusion of raw talent and established greatness as YFM’s Area Codes Jam brings together the best of the best in the music industry. From underground artists looking to make their mark to established icons like Shatta Wale, this event is where dreams are made and careers are launched.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan of Shatta Wale or simply looking for a night of exhilarating entertainment, YFM Area Codes Jam promises to deliver an amazing experience that will leave you craving for more.

