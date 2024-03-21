Ghana’s legendary gospel group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, is set to host a special event titled “Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition.”

The event, which promises an uplifting evening of worship and celebration, will feature performances from esteemed artists such as Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Peprah, Siisi Baidoo, and Sandra B. Duah, alongside groups like Team Eternity, Destiny Songs, and Jubilare Chorale.

Scheduled to take place on March 24th at 4:00 PM, the event will be held at The Makers House Chapel International.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus Ready for Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition. Photo Credit: DoGJ

Notably, the gathering aims to pay homage to the rich heritage of gospel music while honoring the legacy of the Late Wofa KK.

Guest artistes are expected to grace the occasion, adding further vibrancy to the musical extravaganza. The event promises an unforgettable experience of worship and praise, bringing together both seasoned and emerging talents in the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

Admission to “Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition” is free, inviting music enthusiasts and worshippers alike to join in this momentous celebration of faith and musical excellence.

