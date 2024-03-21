fbpx
Events

Daughters of Glorious Jesus Ready for Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition

It's to honour the legacy of the Late Wofa KK!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours agoLast Updated: 21st March 2024
1 minute read
Daughters of Glorious Jesus Ready for Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition
Daughters of Glorious Jesus Ready for Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition. Photo Credit: DoGJ

Ghana’s legendary gospel group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, is set to host a special event titled “Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition.”

The event, which promises an uplifting evening of worship and celebration, will feature performances from esteemed artists such as Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Peprah, Siisi Baidoo, and Sandra B. Duah, alongside groups like Team Eternity, Destiny Songs, and Jubilare Chorale.

Scheduled to take place on March 24th at 4:00 PM, the event will be held at The Makers House Chapel International.

Related Articles
Daughters of Glorious Jesus Ready for Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition. Photo Credit: DoGJ

Notably, the gathering aims to pay homage to the rich heritage of gospel music while honoring the legacy of the Late Wofa KK.

Guest artistes are expected to grace the occasion, adding further vibrancy to the musical extravaganza. The event promises an unforgettable experience of worship and praise, bringing together both seasoned and emerging talents in the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

Admission to “Glorious Praise: The Tribute Edition” is free, inviting music enthusiasts and worshippers alike to join in this momentous celebration of faith and musical excellence.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours agoLast Updated: 21st March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Women don't lift each other up due to jealousy - MzVee

Women don’t lift each other up due to jealousy – MzVee

25th June 2019
DJ Breezy highlights 9 Nigerian hits that are basically Highlife; expresses disappointment in Ghanaians

DJ Breezy highlights 9 Nigerian hits that are basically Highlife; expresses disappointment in Ghanaians

20th October 2021
Stonebwoy links up with legendary DJ Clue!

Stonebwoy links up with legendary DJ Clue!

4 weeks ago
Nana Ama McBrown steals the spotlight at Obaapa Christy's 20th anniversary concert!

Nana Ama McBrown steals the spotlight at Obaapa Christy’s 20th anniversary concert!

6th September 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown